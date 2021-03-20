Sharath Kamal-Manika Batra stuns top Korean seeds to reach Olympic quota





Indias Achanta Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra stunned the best-placed Korean pair Sang-Su Lee and Jihee Jeon in the mixed doubles final of the Asian Olympic Qualifying event in Doha on Saturday to secure a Tokyo 2020 quota place. The Indian paddlers, who were ranked 18th in the world rankings, were two games behind at the start of the final, but turned it around in sensational style to win the match 4-2. With only one mixed doubles quota available at this event and in all likelihood their last chance to make it to the Olympics, Sharath and Batra produced an exciting return to win 8-11, 6-11, 11-5, 11-6. 13-11, 11-8. #Table tennis Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra’s winning moments as they reached Olympic mixed doubles quota # Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/xn9xSB0vjm – The field (@thefield_in) March 20, 2021 Game-by-game summary: First game: After a close start at 4-4, the Koreans went to 10-4 as the points on the serve let the Indians down. They fought back to make it 8-10, but Korean won the game. Second game: It was more of the same in the second game, as points on serve proved difficult for the Indians leading 6-5. From that moment on, the Koreans won six consecutive points. Third game: With six consecutive runs, Indians opened a 9-2 lead. Then a game point on 10-5 converted to start their fight back. Fourth game: it was another close start at 3-3. With both teams winning more points from their opponents’ serve, India is leading 7-3. Koreans closed the gap to make it 5-7. Then India had five game points at 10-5 and needed a second chance to take things to the next level. Fifth game: In the most exciting of all games, the Indians took a 7-3 lead. The Koreans fought back to make it 7-7, 8-8 and 9-9. But at the crucial point, it was the Koreans who had game points at 10-9 and then at 11-10, both of whom were saved. With their first game point, the Indians took a 3-2 lead. Sixth game: The Koreans started strong to open a 4-2 lead, then 8-4. But down from 4-8, the Indians went on a spree of seven consecutive points to reach the game and the Olympic quota. The Indians won the Singapores Koen Pang Yew En and Lin Ye 4-2 in the semi-finals on Friday. The final against the Korea pair was a rerun of their pre-quarter-final clash of the 2018 Asian Games where Sharath and Batra had beaten this pair on their way to a historic bronze medal. Earlier in the event, four Indian paddlers Sharath, Batra, G Sathiyan and Sutirtha Mukherjee also earned themselves a singles qualification at the Tokyo Olympics. While Sathiyan and Sutirtha went on to become winners in their respective South Asian Group categories for their guaranteed quota places, Sharath and Batra closed the Tokyo berths for being the top ranked second place players. Their quotas will be confirmed once the April rankings are published.







