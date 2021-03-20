Alabama makes statement with upset from top-ranked Arkansas

In the first month of the season, Arkansas has made it a habit to make late comebacks to open the weekend. In the first game of each of the first four weekends of the season, the Razorbacks fell behind early on before starting a late rally and winning the game.

Arkansas was up against Texas Tech, Southeast Missouri State, Murray State, and Louisiana Tech. It made the Razorbacks the most entertaining team in the country as they raced to a 12-0 start and rose to No. 1 in the Top 25 for the first time in 40-year history. But it also made them vulnerable, as long as a team could stave off the furious, late comebacks. Arkansas finally registered its first two losses of the season last week, the first Sunday at Louisiana Tech in the series final and then Tuesday against Oklahoma.

On Friday, the opening day of the SEC game, Arkansas ran into trouble early again and then some. No. 22 Alabama scored 10 runs in the second inning and went on to win a 16-1. It was the Razorbacks’ biggest loss since March 24, 2018, when they lost 17-2 to Florida and their biggest home loss this century.

On Friday a lot went wrong for Arkansas (12-3, 0-1). Starter Peyton Pallette, a sophomore freshman starting his first career in the SEC, was eliminated in the second inning. Pallette and righthander Blake Adams together walked five batters, but no strikeouts before veteran lefthander Patrick Wicklander completed everything successfully. The Razorbacks were only 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position and got their lead-off hitter on base only once.

Some of that had not been enforced. But Alabama (15-3, 1-0) had a lot to do with the Arkansas fight. The Crimson Tide had 15 hits, including four home runs, and righthanders Tyler Ras and Connor Shamblin combined to thwart the Razorbacks attack.

Alabama coach Brad Bohannon said it was clear his team was having a blast on Friday night.

Scoring runs is a lot of fun, he said. They have fun with the home run chain. It was enlightened or hype or whatever the words are these days. I want them to have fun, be loose and aggressive.

Crimson Tides’ loose demeanor on Friday was especially impressive as it was the bulk of their first SEC game. Of their 10 starters, only catcher Sam Praytor, Ras and first baseman Drew Williamson had played in a conference game. While the Baum-Walker Stadium may not have been as loud and energetic as in a normal year, there were still 5,735 fans in the stands.

In anticipation of the difficult environment, Bohannon has spent the past few days trying to take the pressure off Friday evening.

I joked a lot more with kids in the past 36 hours, Bohannon said. It was important that they didn’t make tonight more important than what it was. It felt good during last night’s practice in addition to being around 38 (degrees).

That feeling has clearly been translated into Friday’s game. Ras struckout six batters and held Arkansas to one run, six basehits and two walks. The third-year sophomore has skillfully filled in at the front of the rotation with ace Connor Prielipp due to an undisclosed medical condition. Breed improved to 3-1 on Friday, 3.12.

He’s been tremendous to us, Bohannon said. All of these young pitchers want to be starters. If you want to start, you have to pitch in the fifth or sixth every time. He did.

Shamblin followed Ras with three scoreless innings to earn a save. DH Owen Diodati hit his fifth home run of the season and outfielder Andrew Pinckney had three hits, including his first home run of the season.

While Friday was just one game, it was still a big statement for the Crimson Tide. They’ve spent the last few years in the SEC West basement and while they seemed to be digging out of that hole in 2020, the season was canceled before they could prove it in SEC play. They had another strong start to this season, with a record of 30-4 in the past two years, but they had not faced a challenge close to what playing the best-ranked Arkansas on the road would provide.

Now, the Crimson Tide have arguably the most impressive college baseball win of the season and have the chance to take their best run to date in the next two days. But Bohannon said it’s important they don’t lead the way with 29 additional SEC games to play.

It’s one of 30 (games), he said. I am happy with the mentality and the result. If you come out tomorrow and you lay an egg, it is disappointing.

We keep talking about how to show maturity that we showed tonight. There were really positive points. Now we have to show maturity tomorrow that it was heading our way tonight, but we have to bring it tomorrow. They all have the same message when we get off the bus in the morning that it is a new day.