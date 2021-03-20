Michael Brown’s refreshing take on football and life | WVU SPORT

MORGANTOWN As usual, it was a pleasure to be in touch with West Virginias offensive guard Michael Brown, although you wondered how they squeezed his 1.85-foot, 340-pound to a size that it would fit into the smartphone you took part in this post-NFL Pro Day Zoom call.
With his hair hung down on his shoulders and above all wearing a sports jacket after his interview with NFL scouts, and a smile even bigger than him, Brown was at his best.
Normally, when college graduates reach the moment of truth that Pro Day brings, physically testing them on the field, and examining them mentally through psychological tests and interviews, it’s a difficult moment filled with pressure to deal with.
But Mike Brown is different from the normal candidate in that, due to religion, background and family, he has his priorities in order and understands that there is more to life than playing professional football.
For one thing, football never really played a role in the young Samoans’ lives until four or five years ago, when he took up the sport while in high school. Therefore, he has not devoted a life of dreams to making a professional footballer.
He understands that if he is one of the lucky few who can make it to the National Football League, it can lead to a life of wealth and fame … but he is much more interested in happiness for himself, his wife and his life. daughter.
He puts it in its place, a slice of life, not life itself.
I play soccer to have fun. Even when we lose, I still have fun, he said. I’ll be dancing on the field all the time. I like the game.
Note that he calls it a game, not a business.
What happens, happens. I just go out and have fun. When it ends, it ends. I will not be burdened by it. I still fight to play. I’m going to give it my all, but I’m not going to be happy about it, he said. I know it will end one day. As long as I put in the fun and excitement, I won’t regret it.
You probably know the backstory about Michael Brown. He underwent heart surgery when he was young and his parents protected him and kept him from exercising. Religious and active in the Mormon faith, he went on a long-term mission to the Philippines before taking up football.
All of this gave him a very different outlook on life from most footballers on their way to the NFL, it made him a joy to be with and talk to, something that the NFL scouts who interviewed him captivated.
His dealings with the scouts mainly try to understand what drives him, as with all prospects. They have a movie to watch to assess his skill level and how he reacts to play and practice situations.
But they want to know about the person, the teammates, the player they are going to invest in and how he will react in good times and bad.
One of the most important things they always bring out is my character. They love how happy I always am, he said.
Most of all, it got to know me personally, he said. I get some football questions about what I fit in, but they seem to keep me on my toes. Usually they try to take me by surprise, but I know what I’m doing, man, and I understand what they’re doing. You want a man who is loving, caring, and dedicated to the job … and who also has fun.
And so he tells them how he got married two years ago and had a daughter a year ago and how important that is to him.
It is truly astonishing. I love to be a father. It’s like a blessing, he said. Every year of my life I was promised this stuff if I kept walking the straight and narrow path as best I could. I am not perfect. I am a very religious man. I served a mission. Before I served a mission, they told me that if I serve it with all my heart, you will be spiritually and mentally rewarded
You will have a wife. You will be exposed to all things in life, but you will continue to thrive if you continue on this path and do your best … not just in front of people but behind doors.
It was not easy being inexperienced as a footballer and learning the game at the highest level while going to school and starting a family.
Very little free time. This is probably the hardest thing I’ve done in my life. It’s just being away from my daughter. I am a new father and I love my baby to death, he said.
That made the football part difficult. Sometimes I doubt … do I give my baby everything or do I give football everything? I get advice from my parents and people who love me, and they say if you really love your daughter, then go this way. It ensures the future.
They are right. I love my daughter, my baby, and I can do both.
Sure, he’s the kind of person you want to represent … but in the end, the teams are looking for the best footballers and Michael Brown just might have what it takes.
Much of the feedback has been very positive, he said. They love my athletic skills; how tall I am and how smoothly I can do it when I am that big. When they look at me, they don’t think I’m as tall as I am. They think this guy is 315, 320 and then I step on the scale and they make a double claim that I am 340.
I think I spoke to the Buffalo Bills the other day. They were shocked how far I had come in football in so little time as I played the game. They say that for someone who’s only been playing football for four years or so, you have a lot to grow through and you play at one of the highest levels you can get D1, Power 5, he continued.
You go against the best of the best and you look great. I’m not trying to be cocky, but that’s what they say … and I like it.