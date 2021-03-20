LOCAL ROUNDUP: Wellsboro tennis opens with win over South | News, sports, jobs





Wellsboro won all five games in straight sets when it opened the boys tennis season with a 5-0 win over South Williamsport on Friday. Zach Singer only surrendered one game to No. 2 singles for the Green Hornets. Joe Doty scored a 6-4, 7-6 (4) win on No. 3 singles. Senior Erica Lutz once dribbled in the court with her back to her basket, then lifted another nice hookshot that fell off the backboard and fell through the hoop to become the 16th player in Lycoming College women’s basketball team history and 900 career points to obtain. , with her last of 16 in the match to mark three Lycoming players in double figures when it fell 88-63 against Stevenson in a MAC Commonwealth vs. MAC Freedom Crossover Challenge match at Owings Mills Gym on Thursday night. Lutz finished her career with 901 points thanks to her performance of 16 points, 13 rebound, three assist and three steal. The 6-foot forward became the fourth player in program history to achieve 25 doubles in her career and also finished her career with the best .527 field goal percentage (382 out of 729), second in program history with 138 shots blocked and sixth with 671 rebounds. During her senior year, she averaged 16.2 points and 11.3 rebounds. Sophomore Emily Zoscin (Weatherly, Pa./Weatherly Area) equaled her career-high with 13 points and set a new personal best with eight rebounds for the Warriors (2-4 overall). Boys tennis Wellsboro 5, South Williamsport 0 SINGLES Will Poirer, W, def. Logan Ogden, 6-4, 6-0; Zach Singer, W, def. Trent Morrison, 6-1, 6-0; Joe Doty, W, def. Kade Sanford, 6-4, 7-6 (4). DOUBLE Owen Richardson / Dustin Benedict, W, def. Ross Flerlege / Ryan Branton, 6-4, 6-2; Gavin Gardner / Aiden Gehman, W, def. Secoy Roberts / Caleb Jackson, 7-6 (4), 6-3. Data: Wellsboro (1-0); South Williamsport (0-1). Basketball for women Stevenson 88, Lycoming 63 LYCOMES (2-4) Erica Lutz 6-15 4-6 16; Emily Zoscin 5-7 2-4 13; Allison Butler 3-7 2-2 11; Allison Wagner 2-6 2-2 7; Kelly Vuz 1-11 4-4 6; Diana Rantz 2-6 0-2 6; Kenzie Reed 2-4 0-0 4; Mia Rudalavage 0-0 0-0 0; Cathryn brought 0-0 0-0 0. Total 21-56 14-20 63. STEVENSON (5-6) Coleman, Olivia 7-8 3-3 18; Hall, Brandi 6-11 0-0 14; Johnson, Kellie 5-10 0-0 11; Abdul-Rahman, Laila 5-7 1-3 11; Sanmartin, Alexa 3-9 0-0 8; Campbell, Denia 3-9 1-1 8; Deluzio, Brynne 2-3 2-2 6; Debeary, Morgan 3-5 0-2 6; Warthen, Sara 1-1 0-0 3; Lasaracina, Cassidy 1-1 1-1 3; Smith, Maleah 0-0 0-2 0; Tellian, Trisha 0-3 0-0 0; Pennick, Morgan 0-2 0-0 0. Total 36-69 8-14 88. Lycoming 11 20 17 15-63 Stevenson 20 23 31 14-88 3-point goals – Lycoming 7-18 (Allison Butler 3-4; Diana Rantz 2-6; Emily Zoscin 1-2; Allison Wagner 1-1; Kelly Vuz 0-5), Stevenson 8-22 (Hall, Brandi 2 -2; Sanmartin, Alexa 2-6; Coleman, Olivia 1-2; Campbell, Denia 1-4; Warthen, Sara 1-1; Johnson, Kellie 1-3; Tellian, Trisha 0-2; Pennick, Morgan 0- 1; Abdul-Rahman, Laila 0-1). Fouled – Lycoming-None, Stevenson-None. Rebounds – Lycoming 37 (Erica Lutz 13), Stevenson 35 (Johnson, Kellie 8). Assists – Lycoming 14 (Allison Wagner 3; Erica Lutz 3; Emily Zoscin 3), Stevenson 21 (Hall, Brandi 7). Total Faults – Lycoming 14, Stevenson 18. Technical Fouls – Lycoming-None, Stevenson-None. Today’s latest news and more delivered to your inbox







