Preparation Report: Pierce, Peart under the Mr. Hockey finalists





Pierce, a Minnesota Duluth commitment, has six goals and 11 assists for 17 points for the second-seeded Hawks (16-1), who open their Section 7A playoff campaign on Saturday with a quarter-final against Proctor. Heading for St. Cloud State, Peart has 31 points out of 10 goals and 21 assists in leading the Thunderhawks to Saturday’s Section 7AA semi-finals against Cloquet-Esko-Carlton. Other finalists include Eden Prairies Carter Batchelder, Lakeville Souths Cam Boche, St. Thomas Academys Jackson Hallum, Maple Grove teammates Kyle Kukkonen and Henry Nelson, Rosemounts Luke Levandowski, Eden Prairies Luke Middelstadt and Joe Palodichuk of Hill-Murray. Pierce’s former teammate Blake Biondi won the award last season.

Grant Wodny, a Duluth homeschooled sophomore, placed in the top four of two events on Friday at the Class AA State Meeting at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center in Minneapolis. Wodny won the afternoon session in the 200m freestyle in 1 minute, 40.63 seconds, almost a second and a half better than his seed time. However, three swimmers, led by winner Chris Morris of St. Cloud Tech (1: 37.82), had better times in the evening session. In the 500 freestyle, Wodny finished third overall in 4: 33.76. He finished second in the afternoon before Maple Groves Jackson Brown, clearly not swimming empty, won in 4: 28.81. Duluth senior Joe Rudd, third in the afternoon session, finished seventh overall in the 100 breaststroke in 56.65. St. Louis Parks Hayden Zheng won in 54.08. Rudd placed 11th (50.84) in the 100 butterfly, a race won by Morris in record time. The high-scoring rebels were suppressed offensively, but survived a challenge in the quarter-finals of Section 7AA at Moose Lake. Brady Watrin led the Rebels (16-3) with 17 points. Pierz missed a shot at the buzzer to enable MLWR to advance to a semi-final on Tuesday at Duluth Marshall. Jasper Timm scored 28 points and hit four three-pointers as host Hilltoppers survived the 7AA quarter-final challenge. Oscar Timm, Jasper’s older brother, added 19 points for Marshall (15-4). Adella Olesiaks 23 points accounted for the third-seeded Panthers 7A quarter-final victory in Culver. South Ridge (17-3) moves up to play second-seed Cherry, a 48-28 winner over Floodwood, in Tuesday’s semifinals. The defensive section champion Cardinals rolled to a 20-point halftime lead and headed for the 7A quarter-final home win. Cromwell-Wright (14-5) moves up to play the best Mountain Iron-Buhl, a 74-29 winner at Deer River, in Tuesday’s semifinals.

