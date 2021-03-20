‘Arsenal destined for great things under Arteta’ – Gunners boss is ‘great’ tactician, says Smith Rowe

The talented midfielder insists the North Londoners are “definitely heading in the right direction” with the Spaniard at the helm.

Arsenal is “destined for great things” under Mikel Arteta, according to Emile Smith Rowe, who has described the Gunners boss as a “great” tactician.

Arteta is currently nearing the end of his first full season at Emirates Stadium, a rollercoaster ride for supporters as the Gunners have fought for consistency on both domestic and European fronts.

Smith Rowe says Arteta’s long-term vision is only just beginning to take shape, with his belief that the Spaniard has a voyant streak that could help transform a talented Gunners squad into an elite force in the years to come.

Editors’ choice

What has been said?

We are definitely going in the right direction. With the team we have, I feel like we are destined for great things, ” said Smith Rowe Daily mail

To be honest, I don’t think people realize how good Bukayo Saka, for example, is. He’s one of the best players I’ve ever played with.

The manager’s tactics are also great. It’s the little details.

He will tell us how certain moments will play out, how the opposition will react to certain moves we make, and it will happen just as he said it.

When you see little things like that working, you realize how experienced he is and how much of a top manager he really is.

What can Arsenal achieve this season?

Arsenal are currently pining in 10th place in the Premier League standings, with just 12 wins from their first 28 games in addition to 11 losses and five draws.

Arteta’s side can take fourth place within seven points of Chelsea if they win their match in hand, but it now seems unlikely that they will qualify for the Champions League via the top flight.

However, the Gunners can still secure a spot in the league by winning the Europa League, having been pushed through to the quarter-finals by Olympiacos earlier this week.

If Arteta can provide continental silverware, it would be a major step forward for an ever-improving Arsenal team, which have arguably put in their best performance of the season to date, beating Tottenham 2-1 in the North London derby last year. weekend.

Smith’s next generation of stars RoweleadingArsenal

Smith Rowe is the latest academy player to make a breakthrough with the Emirates with Arteta at the helm, as he and fellow countryman Saka played a key role in the revival of The Gunners’ form after the New Year.

The two men have already become Arsenal’s next-generation poster boys, and Smith Rowe says their close relationship off the field has helped them have a big effect on it.

We push each other every day. We were so close to the field, “he said.” We were so competitive, even in the little things like table tennis and the gym. Always laughed in the locker room.

We know each other inside and out. I feel it’s really showing on the field and we just want to keep going.

Real Madrid borrower Martin Odegaard and Kieran Tierney also stood out among the young players in Arteta’s ranks, and Smith Rowe says the latter’s ‘warrior’ mentality has had a positive impact on the whole squad.

Me and KT have such a good relationship, “he added. KT is one of the nicest guys you’ll ever meet, but at the same time he’s such a warrior. He’s a player who has everyone back and always wants to win. .

Read further