Aztecs try to break through Syracuse’s stifling 2-3 zone defense

The state of San Diego has lost much to Syracuse on both coasts, first in the spacious Carrier Dome in New York State and then on the flight deck of a decommissioned aircraft carrier on the San Diegos waterfront, where winds from the nearby Pacific changed from the 3-pointers that the Aztecs launched in vain over the Oranges stopping 2-3 zone defenses.

Now, the Aztecs, the number 6 seed in the Midwest Region, will face the eleventh-seeded Orange domestically on Friday-evening in the first round of the NCAA tournament. Coach Brian Dutcher thinks the setting at the historic Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis will be much kinder to the Aztecs against the relentless defense favored by Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim.

Obviously, I like going against a zone team, the backgrounds will be shorter, Dutcher said. We don’t play in a dome, so any advantage we can get I’m looking forward to taking. I think the backgrounds there are better suited for going against a zone team. It will be much more suitable than playing on an aircraft carrier, I can tell you that.

Ah yes, the aircraft carrier game. While the players of that game moved on long ago on November 11, 2012, neither program will ever forget the unique setting and how it dramatically impacted the game.

The Aztecs and a local sports committee were able to persuade the Orange to make a rare non-conference foray outside of Syracuse for a game played on the cockpit of the USS Midway, which is now a museum. The game should have been played on Friday-evening, but the threat of rain forced the game back two days to Sunday-afternoon.

It was played under a bright sun. Also present was an unwelcome wind, which, in combination with the tightest 2-3 zone that Boeheim reminds of playing for Orange, made for a miserable afternoon for the home team. The Aztecs launched 18 three-pointers, making only one. They also struggled from 10 feet, making only 14 of the 33 free throws.

Syracuse was bigger and had the advantage of playing on the edge. SDSU was not so lucky. The Orange won 62-49.

When the game started, the wind picked up a bit. We made a 3 early … so we got a bit of a head start, but then the wind picked up more and you really couldn’t get a shot, Boeheim recalled this week.

We had a big advantage. Were play zone, so they had to shoot from the edge. It was the tightest zone we’ve ever played. We had five men back in the paint. You couldn’t score free throws or field goals. We did a few rides to the basket and that’s how we won the game. You just couldn’t shoot.

Boeheim told his players to drive the track. The Orange picked up only four three-pointers, making it one.

It was probably eight or ten miles an hour wind, Boeheim added. That’s all it takes. You could see the ball blowing off its course on its way to the basket. It was a perfectly beautiful sunny day, but there was nothing you could do. You really couldn’t.

Dutcher was assistant to Steve Fisher that afternoon, as he had in 2007, when SDSU 80-64 was routed in Syracuse in the NIT.

Now in his fourth season as head coach of SDSU, Dutcher knows that the preparation for the Orange starts with plans against the 2-3 zone.

Obviously we’re shooting the ball at a high level, so they’ll try to take that away, said Dutcher, whose Aztecs (23-4) won Mountain West’s regular season and tournament titles. They take out certain shooters and extend defense to that player or two and then we have to attack from the bounce or inside. Suddenly If they didn’t make jump shots, then they pack it up again. So it will be an adjustment for both teams as the game goes on.

Boeheim has been playing it for 44 years plus and he’s playing it really well, and there’s nothing he hasn’t seen and hopefully it will cause him trouble with our shooting, Dutcher said. And if we didn’t shoot the ball properly, we can place it in places where we can attack towards the basket.

The Aztecs are led by seniors Matt Mitchell, the Mountain West Conference Player of the Year, and Jordan Schakel. Mitchell scores an average of 15.4 points and 5.5 rebounds. He can take it to the basket or pull it up from behind the arch, where he’s a 36% shooter. Link has an average of 14.3 points and is the best shooter of the team of three points with 46.7%. Terrell Gomez and Adam Seiko can also hit from behind.

Mitchell is also good at feeding big man Nathan Mensah for alley-oop slam dunks.

Mitchell said the best way to attack the 2-3 zone is from within.

It’s very important to get the ball in the middle, to penetrate that zone as far as possible and spread it out, Mitchell said. Once you get that ball in the center, it’s a natural habit for people’s heads to turn inward. As soon as people’s heads turn inward, they relax, they fall asleep a bit. You squirt that ball right back to guys like Jordan, Terrell, Adam, even Trey Pulliam or Lamont Butler, who can take a shot or get a guy and get back in the paint and maybe make an easier shot.

The Aztecs are flying a little more under the radar than last year, when they were 30-2 expecting a No. 2 seed before the NCAA tournament was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

I think people know that the state of San Diego is a strong defensive team and a team that is going to play hard, Mitchell said. As for everything else, I don’t think anyone on this roster really cares, to be honest. I think we come in here and we look at hoop and if people have doubts don’t know us, I think they will by the end of the game.

AP Sports Writer John Kekis contributed.

Follow Bernie Wilson on Twitter at http://twitter.com/berniewilson