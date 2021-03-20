Powers wins regional hockey and moves to the quarter-finals for the first time since 2017





FLINT For the first time since 2017, Powers Catholic is heading for the final round of the high school hockey tournament. The Chargers won the Division 3 regionally at the Midland Civic Arena on Friday, beating Midland Dow 3-1 to advance to the state quarter-finals on Wednesday at 5:15 PM at the Michigan States Munn Arena. Ranked # 5 in Division 3, Powers will play the winner of today’s regional final between Grand Rapids Forest Hills and Grand Rapids Catholic Central for a spot in the March 26 semifinals at USA Hockey Arena Plymouth. Mason Czarnecki, Jacques Lavrack and Tyler Lawrence scored for Powers, which has only two seniors on its roster. Nick Kurtiak made 21 saves in the Charger net. The Chargers (15-3) are in the quarter-finals for the first time since reaching the 2017 semi-finals before losing 5-2 to Calumet. Here are the links for regionals involving Flint-area teams. Division 1 At Macomb Ice Suburban March 16 Marysville 2, Sandusky 1 March 19 Romeo 4, Davison 3 (3OT); Port Huron Northern 5, Marysville 1 20th of March Championship match Romeo vs. Port Huron Northern, 7:30 PM Champion advances to quarterfinals in Burton Crystal Fieldhouse vs. winner of Birmingham Brother Rice regional At Bay County Civic Arena Mar. 15 Lapeer 3, Essexville-Garber 2 17th of March Saginaw Heritage 9, Bay City Western 2; Hartland 10, Lapeer 1 20th of March Championship match, Heritage vs. Hartland, 4 p.m. Champion advances to quarter finals in Munn Arena vs. winner of DeWitt regional At Orchard Lake St. Marys Athletic Complex March 19 Brighton 9, Grand Blanc 0 20th of March Brighton vs. Howell, 7:30 pm Champion advances to quarter finals in Macomb Suburban Ice vs. winner of Lake Orion regional Division 2 At Hartland Sports Center March 16 Fenton 7, Walled Lake Northern 4 18th of March White Lake Lakeland 1, Fenton-Linden 0; Hartland 8, Clarkston 0 20th of March Championship game, White Lake Lakeland vs. Hartland, 2 p.m. Champion advances to quarter finals in Munn Arena vs. winner of Portage Northern regional Division 3 At Midland Civic Arena 17th of March Midland Dow 8, Cadillac 0; Catholic powers 0 March 19 Championship game, Powers 3, Midland Dow 1 Powers advances to quarterfinals in Munn Arena vs. winner of Grand Rapids Catholic Central Regional LAKE: Young Powers stand up for tournament run Powers advances to regional finals Calumet defeats Powers 5-2 in the Division 3 semifinals Basketball highlights in flint area for March 19

