Another missed opportunity for cricket revival in Pakistan





Failure of the Pakistan Super League The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is back under the radar for their mismanagement in leading season 6 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The tournament has now been postponed after several players tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Another opportunity to start the cricket revival in Pakistan has been lost. The blame for this failure cannot be put on the circuit board alone, as many players and team managers were found ignorant of the COVID-19 SOPs. Nonetheless, the price of this will have to be paid by Pakistani cricket fans, many of whom have waited several years for a revival of cricket in Pakistan. A short timeline 2002 Long before the 2009 attack on the Sri Lankan cricket team in Lahore, security was a serious concern for every visiting party in Pakistan. In 2002 New Zealand discontinued their tour after a suicide attack outside their hotel. Many other teams refused to visit Pakistan. Australia also stopped their tour in 2002. 2009 The events finally culminated in the attack on the Sri Lankan cricket team in 2009. This attack led to the end of international cricket in Pakistan. PCB has made several attempts to revive international cricket, but all were in vain. Countries did not want to travel to Pakistan because the risk of threat was too great. 2015 After a long wait of 6 years, Zimbabwe became the first team to visit Pakistan in 2015 in an effort to kick-start the cricket revival in Pakistan. 2020 The first versions of the PSL were kept entirely in the UAE. After that, the later versions were held partly in UAE and partly in Pakistan. Finally, after five years of building confidence, PSL 5 was the first season to be held entirely in Pakistan. 2021 As with PSL 5, PSL 6 would be fully implemented in Pakistan. However, PSL 6 has now been delayed due to seven players who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Also read World Test Championship Changes: Disproportionate Cricket Rules Expires in the event The following are the main mistakes that resulted in the smooth running of the PSL Season 6: It all started when Wahab Riaz and Darren Sammy met Javed Afridi and broke the bio-secure bubble on Feb. 20. However, the two were allowed to participate again without having to sit out the 3-day quarantine period. That was actually a terrible precedent for the rest of the players. The PCB management had not booked the entire hotel for the tournament. In addition, players were allowed to mingle with the guests. Foreign players were asked to quarantine only 3 days instead of the standard 14 days. Also Read: The Best Services to Stream Live Cricket Online for Free Effects Every crisis offers an opportunity. COVID-19 had actually provided an opportunity for a smooth resurgence of cricket in Pakistan. As during the pandemic, the teams visiting another country must restrict their freedom of movement and not meet anyone outside of their bio-safe bubble, along with a limited audience was allowed to attend the matchhence this makes providing security a much easier task for management. Hence, that was a golden opportunity for the PCB to rebuild their lost confidence and convince major teams to revisit Pakistan. Sadly, the PSL failure has wasted much of the effort put into reviving international cricket in Pakistan since 2009. As a result, it would now be extremely difficult to convince international parties of their concerns about player health. The failure of the PSL 6 thus equates to the wastage of years of efforts to build confidence for the resurgence of international cricket in Pakistan. Main Image Credit:

