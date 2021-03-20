Claremont foul stars in shutout over football in Chino Hills – Daily Bulletin





Claremonts Eddie Flores, (# 55) sacks Chino Hills quarterback Perry Johnson, (# 18) during Friday’s non-league game at Claremont High School in Claremont, Ca., March 19, 2020. (Contributing Photographer / John Valenzuela)

Claremont walks back to Caden Campuzano, (# 2) carries the Chino Hills ball in a non-league game on Friday at Claremont High School in Claremont, Ca., March 19, 2020. (Contributing Photographer / John Valenzuela)

Sound The gallery will resumeseconds

Claremonts Luke Pruitt, (# 61) and Alexander Lopez, (# 52), take down the Chino Hills, against Jamar Williams, (# 1), in a non-league game on Friday at Claremont High School in Claremont, Ca., March 19. 2020. (Contributing Photographer / John Valenzuela)

Claremont quarterback Ricky Murillo (# 6) appears to be throwing a pass during Friday’s non-league game at Claremont High School in Claremont, California, March 19, 2020. (Contributing Photographer / John Valenzuela)

Claremont quarterback Ricky Murillo (# 6), throws a pass over Chino Hills Damien Burgueno, (# 90) in a non-league game on Friday at Claremont High School in Claremont, California, March 19, 2020. (Contributing Photographer / John Valenzuela)



Claremonts Simon Jansezian, (# 8), returns an interception against Chino Hills in a non-league game on Friday at Claremont High School in Claremont, Ca., March 19, 2020. (Contributing Photographer / John Valenzuela)

Claremont’s Isaiah Love, (# 4), raises two fingers after scoring his second touchdown against Chino Hills in a non-league game on Friday at Claremont High School in Claremont, California, March 19, 2020. (Contributing Photographer / John Valenzuela)

Claremont cheerleaders perform in Friday’s non-league game against Chino Hills at Claremont High School in Claremont, California, March 19, 2020. (Contributing Photographer / John Valenzuela) CLAREMONT >> With about 16 months ago when teams played a high school soccer game and some players chose not to play on their return, it was hard to know what to expect with the start of the spring 2021 football season. Claremont looked more than ready for the start of the season, beating Chino Hills 28-0 in the season opener for both teams Friday night at Claremont High School. “These seniors have been chewing the longest,” said Claremont coach Shane Hile. “Just like many other teams. But this is an important year for us. It is the first group of seniors that we (as coaches) have had for four years. “ Two of those seniors, quarterback Ricky Murillo and wide receiver Isaiah Love, picked up where they left off from 2019. The duo came together on two touchdown receptions, 62 and 55 meters. Murillo finished with 10 of 18 passing for 173 yards. “Those two are on good terms,” ​​Hile said. But it was sophomore Caden Campuzano, in his first varsity game, who was the workhorse for Wolfpack’s attack. Campuzano carried the ball 23 times for 133 yards and two touchdowns, and caught three passes for 24 yards. The game spoiled Josh Cronkite’s Chino Hills coaching debut, who was hired as the new coach in January 2020. The Huskies managed 168 yards of total offense, led by a rushing 74 yards by junior Jamar Williams. “I will always be disappointed with a result like this,” said Cronkite. “I think we got a little flat.” Chino Hills 6-foot-5 senior quarterback Matthew Geeting, who plans to continue running at UNLV, chose not to play when a spring season was announced a few weeks ago. That left the Huskies with a pair of freshman quarterbacks, Perry Johnson and Keanu Vasquez. “We understand why he pulled out and respect his decision, a family decision,” Cronkite said. “We wanted to see both (freshmen) play as their first varsity game.” The two combined to complete just six of the 20 passes for 87 yards and one interception. But it wasn’t Chino Hills’ only problem. “If you make one or two mistakes, you can live with that,” said Cronkite. ‘If it’s four o’clock, that’s a problem. We were our own worst enemies. ‘We are very young. For more than 60 percent of our boys, it was their first varsity game. and we have many sophomores. “ On the opening drive of the game, Chino Hills failed on the fourth and eight of their own 22. Three plays later, Campuzano had his first touchdown, an eight-meter run. Murillo to Love’s first of two touchdown passes came 5:10 to play in the first half, giving Claremont a 14-0 lead at half time.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos