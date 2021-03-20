No. 31 Alabama Mens Tennis Grinds Wins Over No. 35 Middle Tennessee State, 4-3





TUSCALOOSA, Ala. The Alabama men’s tennis team fought Middle Tenness State from start to finish under the lights at Alabama Tennis Stadium Friday night to win a 4-3 over the Blue Raiders. After the Crimson Tide gave up the doubles, Riccardo Roberto equalized the match and took a win on No. 4 singles. The Blue Raiders won the next two singles matches at No. 3 and No. 6. With the score at 3-1, veterans Edson Ortiz and Zhe Zhou exhausted victories to No. 1 and No. 2 respectively. The match then came down to court five, true Jeremy Gschwendtner split the first two sets before winning the decider in a tough 7-5 set. With the win, Alabama goes to 11-7 in the season, while Middle Tennessee State drops to 11-5. “Big effort and finish tonight for our team. Guys stepped up enormously – Marcelo in doubles filled in for a sick Patrick (Kaukovalta), Riccardo’s leadership in doubles with Marcelo and keeping the mojo in singles after finishing short. side was on the last pair of weekends. Zhe’s persistence and confidence in himself and his prowess, Edson embracing his move to singles No. 1 and playing aggressively from start to finish, and Jeremy, after several weeks of convalescing from a serious ankle injury, the moment sucked up and victory in his return. As a coach that is a lot to be proud of and why college tennis / athletics is so exciting. There is more work to be done tomorrow to prepare for another battle and chance on Sunday . “ No. 31 Alabama 4, No. 35 Middle Tennessee State 3 Singles Double Next one The Tide will be opposite Memphis at 1 p.m. CT on Sunday.

Due to health and safety considerations in addition to current guidelines, attendance at tennis matches in Alabama is on a first-come, first-served basis until capacity is reached if the matches are played outdoors.

Face cover should be worn at all times unless you are eating or drinking

If matches are played indoors, no spectators are allowed

