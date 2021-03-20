SJU Hockey ends season with 3-2 win, Schueller’s 150th





Box Score ST. PAUL, Minn. Saint John’s hockey closed the 2020-21 season with a 3-2 win, head coach’s 150th Doug Schueller ‘s career passed Hamline on Friday, March 19 in St. Paul. Senior defender Travis Brown (Otsego, Minn.) Scored two goals, including what turned out to be the match winner in the third period, and senior Mac Berglove (Elk River, Minn.) Made 19 saves in their last collegiate games. The game was the third in four days for the Johnnies (6-2-2, 4-0-1 MIAC) and the first for Hamline since February 27 (a 3-2 home win over Gustavus Adolphus). The two teams broke up in the second period from a goalless draw with two goals each. HU (1-4-0, 1-2-0 MIAC) found the scoreboard first on a goal from Austin Wisely, in a 3v2 rush, 4:45 in the second. Sophomore ahead Auggie Moore (Edina, Minn.) Narrated the game with his fifth goal of the season with 11:54 to go in the period, but HU regained the lead with a powerplay goal from Kyle Wendorf 27 seconds later (12 seconds in the men’s advantage) . The power play score was the Pipers’ second place in 22 chances this season (9.0 percent). SJU got its first power play thanks to a five-minute major with 9:15 going in the second, but the Johnnies were whistled for an offensive-zone penalty 23 seconds later. The visitors successfully killed the two-minute offense and returned to the man advantage, where Brown tied the game on a one-timer from the left face-off circle with 5:01 left in the second. Brown tore home a face-off victory, again near the left face-off circle, to give SJU its first lead of the game at 3:28 in the third period. The number was his fifth of the season and 16th of his career. Moore almost made it 4-2, but was refused to go after a short breakaway with 12:01. He ended the season with a five-game streak. The Pipers hit 1-for-6 on the power play, to the Johnnies’ 1-for-3 performance (in which two of the three chances came from the same big five-minute penalty). SJU out-shot HU, 36-21.

