Sports
Table tennis Patrick Chila: In Tokyo to perform
Patrick Chila, coach of the French men’s teams, returns to satisfying tournaments in Qatar for his blues and watches the Olympic Games in Tokyo.
How were recent tournaments in Qatar organized?
We stayed in Doha for 17 days. International table tennis is evolving with a new circuit called WTT replacing the Pro Tour. We have participated in two tournaments, WTT Contender and WTT Star Contender. We had different goals, such as qualifying the mixed doubles with Emmanuel Lebesson and Jianan Yuan. It is done with a final and a quarter-final, which puts this double among the 8 seeds of series at the Olympic Games. Simon Gauzy also held onto the Tokyo singles 16 seedings. The two tournaments were therefore very positive. Simon made a semi-final in the first tournament by eliminating Hugo Caldrano, the number 6 in the world in the quarter finals.
Are there any tournaments scheduled for the Olympic Games?
There are maybe two tournaments in China in a month with the 32 best in the world. We don’t know yet if we can get there. If maintained, Simon Gauzy and Emmanuel Lebesson can participate.
Are you optimistic about the French chances of the Olympics?
Our sport has historically been dominated by the Chinese. There have been very few European medals in the Olympics since 1988. We’re going to Tokyo to perform. There will still be chances for medals. In singles it will be difficult for Emmanuel Lebesson, but Simon Gauzy can provide a surprise. He has already made a quarter final at the world championship. The mixed doubles draw consists of 16 pairs. Emmanuel Lebesson and Jianan Yuan will be seeded and are sure to get a favorable draw in the round of 16 for their entry into the competition. In teams we are part of the 8 placed heads, so we can consider making it to the quarter-finals. All French qualifiers will be in Japan for their second Olympiad with all the experience that brings.
Interview by Loc Feltrin
