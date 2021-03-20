What the JuJu Smith-Schuster reports tell us





Welcome to my new column. I have to thank John Harbaugh first. To be “I don’t care what Ryan Mink thinkscomment (with a grin) last week was the inspiration. So nothing goes here. Harbs doesn’t care, but I hope you will! Thursday night I stayed up after 1am to write about the Ravens’ possible reasons for not going after a top receiver in a free agency. Friday before noon that column was thrown away. If the reports are true, the Ravens were playing a major game for wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, only for him to rigidly arm their best offer to return to Pittsburgh for less. The Ravens reportedly offered Smith-Schuster a one-year deal for $ 9 million with an additional $ 3.5 million in incentives, while the Steelers offered a fixed $ 8 million one-year deal. So here’s what this should tell us all: 1) The Ravens are willing to spend a lot of money at least this year to upgrade a wide receiver. The big question that characterized this off-season and past off-season was how much the Ravens were willing to invest in free agency on a wide receiver. They were bargain hunters on the position for a long time and found some hits and misses, mostly with veterans nearing the end of their careers. In such a serious offense, there was reason to believe that Baltimore just wasn’t valuing the position enough to invest heavily outside the draft. That was apparently Eric DeCosta’s strategy of building the broad receiver corps through design and growing them with Lamar Jackson. After all, he used his first choice as general manager on wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown. That may still be DeCosta’s most important philosophy. It’s one thing to offer a wide receiver a big multi-year contract rather than a one-year deal. A one-year deal indicates a desire for immediate, short-term help, rather than a philosophical change. A depressed broad receiver market with short-term bargains may have prompted the Ravens to jump. Still, the point remains that the Ravens were willing, and possibly still are, to spend money to upgrade Jackson’s wide receiver unit this season. For those fans who said the Ravens didn’t want to help him enough, that recording is as old as my Thursday night column. 2) This is more like returning to Pittsburgh than not Baltimore. Baltimore experts have wondered if the Ravens would have trouble recruiting free-agent wide receivers because of their heavyweight system, and this news seems to fit that story. At first glance, it makes sense. The Ravens threw the ball the least time in the NFL by a wide margin last year. On a one-year deal, Smith-Schuster (or any other wide receiver) is unlikely to want their stats to drop, for fear it will affect their off-season value, offering a better chance of a larger payday in a post-COVID salary cap. The problem with that story in this case is that Smith-Schuster has also reportedly turned down more money from the Kansas City Chiefs, who hurled Patrick Mahomes under the middle and threw the ball in the league for the third time last season. It seems this was more about Smith-Schuster wanting to stay in Pittsburgh than not playing in Baltimore. A Twitter exchange between Smith-Schuster and Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey seemed to confirm that.







