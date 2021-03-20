Football returns to Valley | Sport

The Friday night lights were a welcome sight this week as high school football returned for the first time since 2019.
The return of the cross-country skiing season marked a hopeful return for all sports. Now the cross country season ends with four Golden League dual encounters today, the same day the baseball season kicks off for some of the Valley schools.
Boys and girls soccer and tennis also made triumphant results this week, along with soccer.
Just five weeks of football may not seem like enough, but it’s better than nothing for the athletes who have been on the sidelines for over a year.
Athletics and softball will also begin soon, as will swimming and boys and girls playing golf. With all these sports competing again, there is hope that indoor sports such as basketball and volleyball are not far behind.
Paraclete football started its season last week, falling to Oaks Christian 37-14.
Amir Bankhead scored the first touchdown of the season for the Spirits on a 3-yard run in the first quarter. In the second quarter, Paraclete quarterback VJ Greenwale made contact with Taajean Brown via a 48-yard touchdown pass.
Nikolas Elm converted both point-after kicks.
Paraclete defeated Aquinas 24-13 on Friday. Gavin DePedro ran an interception 30 yards back for a touchdown to put the game away for the Spirits.
Desert Christian faced Faith Baptist on Thursday night.
The knights fell to the contenders 40-30. David Hubbard shined for Desert Christian, scoring two touchdowns in the game.
The Golden League started with a classic Antelope Valley rivalry at Quartz Hill and some newer rivalries such as Palmdale at Highland, Eastside at Knight and Lancaster at Littlerock.
Due to a 8:30 pm pandemic deadline, we could only get halftime scores in today’s paper. The scores will be updated online and the full stories for the two games we’ve covered will come out on Sunday.
