Tennis is more than a game for Ben Day

Ben Day takes the same tact in his cancer diagnosis as he does in his tennis game.

Attack, attack and attack and then attack some more.

I was diagnosed with mCRPC (Metastatic Castration Resistant Prostate Cancer) on Valentine’s Day of 2017 and I’ve been fighting it every day ever since, said Day, 79. I’ve been told this is a bad cancer and not the type you want to have, but I’m going fight it every step of the way with all the weapons I have. “

I never realized I had this fierce will to live within me until I was diagnosed with mCRPC, Day said. Now I fight it every day, and playing and coaching tennis is one way I can work on fighting it.

The sudden diagnosis forced Day to step down as head coach of the Plymouth North girls’ team after the 2017 season, but it didn’t keep him off track for long. The following season, he was back as an assistant under head coach Tami Degelder on the Plymouth South girls’ team.

Indeed, with all he’s going through, tennis seems to be the best medicine for Day, who plays the game every day of the week if he could.

My position on all of this is that I have three quivers in my fight against mCRPC, Day explained.

The first arrow is my wonderful doctor, Dr. David Einstein of Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Boston, and his protocol of chemotherapy and radium treatments I’ve been on since I was diagnosed.

The second arrow I have is the positive attitude that I bring with me every day. I refuse to let this down and I will fight it every day with everything I have.

Day said his third arrow is just as important as the first two. It’s the time he spends on the tennis court helping Degelder coach the Panther girls’ team.

I know it sounds corny, but being with the team every day really helps keep me young, Day said. I love the energy and enthusiasm the girls bring to the tennis court every day, and I really think all their positive feelings have helped me in my fight.

Day spoke of a way in which the support of the teams touched his heart.

Last summer, when we couldn’t get together due to the coronavirus pandemic, all the girls got together and one day organized a drive-by at my place to let me know they were thinking about me and pulling me over to this cancer to beat, said Dag. That really touched me. Their support was truly breathtaking.

I’ve already circled April 26 (the first day of spring training) on ​​my calendar, Day said. I can not wait.

As much as Day believes that coaching tennis has helped him keep him healthy, mentally, physically and emotionally, Degelder said Day has done even more for the girls in her tennis program.

Ben is a perfect example of how to deal with all the things that life has to offer and how to do it with class and grace. He refuses to be discouraged by what he’s going through, Degelder said. He has an incredible enthusiasm for everything in his life that people can really feed on when they are around him. There is a real energy and passion about him.

He is so dedicated to the tennis program and makes sure the girls learn and have fun practicing every day. Bens is an inspiration to all of us.

Sport has always been a big part of Days’ life. He grew up near Harvard Square in Cambridge as a baseball player and played a little freshman hockey while studying at Yale University.

But his main sport love has always been tennis. He and his wife, Roseann, moved to The Pinehills from New Hampshire in 2012, and Day plays tennis there five or six times a week on the indoor or outdoor courts.

Tennis has always been fun for me, and it gives me the kind of exercise that keeps my blood flowing every day, Day said. I’m just trying to pass on a little bit of my love for the sport to the girls on the tennis team.

