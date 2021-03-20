No. 1 women’s hockey looks for first national championship against No. 2 Wisconsin

The The # 1 women’s hockey team has already made history in Erie, Pennsylvania, after reaching and winning the program’s first Frozen Four game. Before they go home, the Huskies have one more chance to cement their legacy: a national title match against No. 2 Wisconsin, the last team in the way of Huskies’ first-ever national championship.

It’s been a while. I started at Northeastern in 2008 and one of my goals was to get the program back to national exposure and compete for a national championship. A lot of hard work from the players and my staff and support staff has brought us to this point. We’re very excited for tomorrow night, said Northeastern (1/22-1, 20-1-1 HEA) head coach Dave Flint.

Flint was just called the national hockey coach of the year for women and is the Huskies-winning coach of all time with a career record of 256-131-39, which is supported by his teams’ continued unbeaten streak of 22 games this season.

Obviously it is a very special moment for me, for my players, but it is also a special moment for Northeastern University, all alumni and everyone as you compete for the first-ever national championship in the university. We’re grateful we’re going to have this opportunity, and hopefully we can bring Northeastern their first national championship tomorrow night, he said.

The badgers (16-3-1, 14-3-1 WCHA) will try to stop NOW from taking Erie’s coveted championship home, and they are a blue blood when it comes to the Frozen Four. Wisconsin is the reigning NCAA champion, although the last champion was crowned in 2019. Wisconsin head coach Mark Johnson is the winning coach in NCAA history, with more than 500 wins with the Badgers and five national championships. As such, Johnson pointed to the experience and consistency of his teams this season as a factor for tomorrow.

Experience … should only help you from a mental standpoint … It’s about getting yourself mentally ready to play the best game of the season, he said, stressing the importance of preparation and recovery over the 24 hours prior to the championship. The players don’t have to be nervous. They have earned the right to be here.

The badgers knockout No. 7 Providence (12-8-1, 12-7-1 HEA) and No. 3 Ohio State (13-7-0, 12-6-0 WCHA) en route to championship game, with different paths to victory in each. Wisconsin completely controlled the ice against the Friars, limiting Providence to zero shots in the first and defeating them by a staggering 44-12 margin in the 3-0 quarter-final victory, but in the end they only scored two goals, while Providence had a goalie and none in the dominant first period.

The Badgers had a much better finish to their attack against the state of Ohio in the semi-finals, managing three goals out of 22 shots against a net lesser while taking an empty net in their 4-2 win. In that matchup, redshirt senior Kennedy Blair had to perform, good for 37 saves. While Blair has an impressive 1.62 GAA and .934 savings rate this season over a 16-3-1 record to combine with a 1.98 GAA and .921 savings rate through a 17-8-3 record at Mercyhurst University in the year prior to her transfer to Wisconsin, there is another tie with the most star power.

Senior forward Daryl Watts, widely regarded as one of college hockey’s top skaters and 2018s freshman winner of the Patty Kazmaier Award, is the star of Wisconsin. She is the only player to ever win the esteemed player of the year award as an underclassman, which she achieved with an 82-point season for Boston College. After her sophomore year with BC, Watts switched to the Badgers, losing 25 points in her first eight games for Wisconsin. She then established herself as the only player to average over two points per game in the 2019-20 season, and this year continued her reign of terror through a 35-point season that put her in the top three finalists. years Patty Kazmaier Award and All-American honors of the first team.

There are a few other forwards who should be concerned about the top for Wisconsin, including junior Sophie Shirley (61-63-124 career line in 97 games), junior Britta Curl (45-30-75 career line in 97 games) and senior center Brette Pettet (career line 35-38-73 in 133 games). On the back, senior blueliner Grace Bowlby (3-60-63 career line in 133 games) is a solid playstarter for the Badgers, agreeing with her coach that experience will be a factor.

At this time of year, nerves are definitely a thing, and I think we have a lot of experience on our team with about half of our girls who have played in this game before. I think that gives a calming presence to the younger girls, so it’s pretty valuable, said Bowlby, the Wisconsin First-Team. All American

Needless to say Watts and her 107-132-239 line is a problem in 133 games, but NOW senior center Tessa Ward thinks they have the depth to counter the badgers anyway, and she doesn’t care about the benefit of the Wisconsin national championship.

I don’t think it matters at all. I think we come in prepared and our coaches have given us all the tools and skills we need to succeed, Ward said. Our team has a lot more depth, and I think if we can take out their front line and a few players here and there, I think that will lead to success offensively.

A mainstay on the first third line defense and part of that Husky depth, Ward was a critical part of the teams 3-2 OT victory to No. 5 University of Minnesota Duluth (12-7-0, 11-5-0 WCHA) Thursday.

[The third line] was great, and I think most of it was defensive, they were very good, and then they were chipping offensively and creating opportunities. I think they did a good job of wearing Duluth down, Flint said. That’s what we need from them, and to be successful, our lines have to go. The nice thing is [against Duluth], we beat a good opponent and Alina [Mueller] and Chlo [Aurard] weren’t even on the score sheet.

Wisconsin’s depth looked solid against the state of Ohio, with their third liners good for all teams, even strength, but NOW’s lowest-six group has surpassed the Badgers’ bottom two lines 26-14 this year . Not only do the Huskies have depth, they also have a top-notch top half of their roster.

Unanimous NCAA Goalkeeper of the Year roster and top three Patty Kazmaier finalist Aerin Frankel has put together a legendary season with a .76 GAA and .967 bailout rate with nine shutouts above her 20-1-1 record. The senior was also strong on the big stage with just three goals on 49 shots against her in the past two games. Shes joined the All-American first team through teammates senior blueliner Skylar Fontaine and junior center Alina Mueller, while junior wing Chlo Aurard made the second team.

Fontaine (48-74-122 career line in 139 games) has just set Northeastern’s all-time record for scoring by a defender and has five points in the first two games of the tournaments. Mueller (60-94-154 career line in 99 games) and Aurard 48-59-107 career line in 97 games) teamed up for a critical short-hander to 5-1 win against No. 8 Robert Morris (16-8-1, 11-7-1 CHA) Monday, and this season combined for 64 points. Senior captain and blueliner Brooke Hobson and redshirt junior forward Maureen Murphy are two more NU stars completing their top skater unit. They each earned Hockey East All-Star kinks.

NOW faltered a bit in the first half of the semifinals as they were caught off guard by the speed of the Bulldogs, but the Huskies were able to adapt and fight back from a two-goal deficit to claim victory. Flint expects the Badgers to be even faster than Duluth, so if they get their first high-speed test in the semifinals instead of the final, NOW should get a warmer start.

I think it was a few nerves. They also came to us quickly, and we hadn’t played at that pace this year, Flint said. I think we’re playing with that speed [against UMD] made our team realize that we can play a lot with that speed and be successful. Now we know what to expect when we go into it [the championship], and I think you’ll see a different start than we do.

NU’s final game against Wisconsin came at the start of the 2019/20 season in the Battle at the Burgh tournament, a match the Badgers claimed 4-3 in overtime. However, as Johnson put it, that game is ancient history and the championship game is a new day. Needless to say, the Huskies will try to claim that new day for themselves.

I think it is a great honor. I feel like this is something everyone would always wish they could be there to compete for, said senior forward Veronika Pettey, who appears to be playing her last game for the Huskies tonight. I mainly think [after] last year and how some things got broken down, I think that just drives us more, and we just want to make all the sacrifices we made this year worth it.