Watch what happens when an octopus steals a tennis ball from a border collie





Border Collies are some of the friendliest and most inquisitive dogs out there. But Lucy doesn’t know what to make of the underwater animal that confiscated her tennis ball. Almar Creighton was exploring the tide pools along the South African coastline with Lucy on her daily outing, when they encountered an octopus who was also very curious. As Lucy’s ball entered the water and she was on her way to retrieve it, the mollusk suddenly emerged from under a rock and took control of the floating ball right in front of her. Lucy seemed very confused about how to handle this issue, but she let the octopus look at her ball without complaint, says Almar, who adopted the pup six years ago. The octopus seemed in the mood for some mischief and wrapped its tentacles around the ball and dragged it underwater. Lucy looked at us quizzically, as if asking what to do next. She stared at the tide pool for 20 minutes, hoping to see a tennis ball rise to the surface, but without luck. LOOKCuddling in freezing temperatures, newborn calves and collies become adorable best friends Octopuses are highly intelligent sea creatures that can solve puzzles, and they presumably had a ball trying to keep the ball underwater under a rock. Watch the scene unfold … And, speaking of tennis… this cat named Quincy is practicing becoming a table tennis partner for his owner. Obviously, his reflexes are feline. WATCH his ability on the net … WOW! Penguin jumps into a tour boat to avoid being eaten by orcas WATCH DO NOT KEEP this story to yourself ONLY Share the fun on social media …







