Miami Dolphins waives newly acquired OT Isaiah Wilson





DAVIE, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins dropped the 2020 first-round offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson on Saturday, just days after they took him over in a trade with the Tennessee Titans. Wilson was hours late for his physical and team onboarding process, skipping multiple optional workouts he wanted to attend on Thursdays and Fridays, and declining any supportive help offered to him, all in his first official week with the team, sources said. Miami planned to take a low risk kite on Wilson, who was taken over with a 7th round pick in 2022 in exchange for a 7th round pick in 2021 on a deal agreed on March 8 , but was completed earlier this week. His guarantees were voided due to his suspension from the Titans, so he owes no money, and the loss to Miami gets a seventh-round pick a year later. Coach Brian Flores knows Wilson, a Brooklyn native who attended the same high school for years. The team hoped that connection and others on the team would give Wilson a second chance to reach his potential on the field and manage his problems off the field after a disastrous year in Tennessee. But just days into his time in Miami, Wilson continued to show what one source called a “troubling track record,” telling the team it was time to move on. Wilson also posted videos to social media where he danced on a car without a shirt on Friday and smoked a vape, the same day he agreed to do a workout. By then the Dolphins had already decided to move on, as Wilson was not open to their plans to help him. Tennessee signed Wilson, the 29th squad in last April’s NFL draft, to a $ 11.6 million four-year deal in August. He was considered by many concept analysts as a top 50 prospect and a potential long-term starter approach. But Wilson’s time with the Titans didn’t start well, with the team leaving him less than a year later. The University of Georgia correct tackle only played four snaps in his rookie season, culminating in his placement on the non-football injury list in December. Before that, Wilson was on the reserve / COVID-19 list twice – during training camp and in October. He also had a few run-ins with the law. The first came when Tennessee police threw an off-campus party that Wilson attended during training camp. In their report, police documented that Wilson went to the second-floor balcony, where he briefly appeared to consider jumping. He received a violation warning. The second incident occurred when Wilson was arrested and charged with a DUI in September, when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a concrete wall. Titans general manager Jon Robinson spoke out about Wilson’s status at a virtual press conference last month, telling reporters he hadn’t spoken to Wilson since putting him on the non-football injuries list, and suggested that Wilson “ decides if he wants to do what he wants. to do. takes to play professional football. “

