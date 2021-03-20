Delayed Elections – Members of the United States Cricket Council file a lawsuit against other members, CEO

Two USA Cricket board members have filed suit against other board members and the organization’s chief executive, accusing them of numerous improper proceedings related to the latest cycle of postponed elections. ESPNcricinfo has obtained a copy of the lawsuit, filed March 8, in which Venu Pisike and Srini Salver filed the claim, and also named USA Cricket as co-plaintiffs, but in which they, along with CEO Iain, have indicted five fellow board members. Higgins.

USA Cricket released a statement late Friday night calling aspects of the lawsuit ‘worthless’ and claiming that fighting the lawsuit could affect plans for the year: continue to use it to defend the organization against meritorious legal claims and protect the rights of its new membership, the board will have no choice but to consider scrapping some of its planned cricket and development activities for 2021 and will expected to meet early next week to consider which activities should be scaled back. “

2 Related

The dispute, a throwback to the days of the ousted USA Cricket Association (USACA), stems from a series of November 2020 administrative decisions in which the five board members are said to have voted to approve a membership referendum to change voting procedures. for the next election. The referendum called for an exception to this election to allow new members to register to vote and grant immediate voting rights rather than allowing voting rights after 12 months of membership, as required in the Constitution.

The plaintiffs allege that the five board members violated the constitution and allege that the referendum – which was sent to USA Cricket’s 725 members in November 2020 at the time – did not receive the 67% super majority as required. The five would have voted in the referendum by a simple majority (between 51% and 66%) of the individual member votes. The lawsuit also alleges that Higgins tampered with the referendum voting process by having access to ongoing tracking of votes submitted electronically before the final voting deadline, and that he directly contacted members who had yet to vote to encourage them to vote in favor . the referendum.

In December, USA Cricket claimed the referendum had been approved by the board of directors “in addition to independent legal advice obtained from its expert legal counsel,” but did not state that it had been passed by an overwhelming 67% majority. USA Cricket declined to disclose the full voting results when asked by ESPNcricinfo, saying it was a “confidential” matter.

As a result of the resolution, the number of votes has increased from 725 members to almost 20,000. Higgins has previously stated that passing the referendum was intended to provide “a more inclusive governance structure in the future.” At least 141 leagues were subsequently listed by USA Cricket, in which clubs and leagues were eligible to join as part of the extended individual membership sign-up period that ended March 15.

A successful lawsuit could potentially benefit someone like Pisike. Of the 725 members, 232 (32%) were located in Georgia, the home of Pisike. his reelectionExpansion that would dilute a power base.

A board member like Ajith Bhaskar from New York, on the other hand, could benefit from extended membership. Bhaskar, a defendant in the lawsuit, is currently running for re-election, and New York is one of many areas believed to have seen a surge in new membership registrations since the referendum was passed.

Separately, the lawsuit also alleges the process to re-appoint Paraag Marathe a second term as chairman of the board was unconstitutional. Marathe’s first term began after the August 2018 elections, in which seven new votes board members chose him of three independent directors – Marathe, Catherine Carlson and Rohan Sajdeh – to become the inaugural chairman. Marathe’s first two-year term on the board technically ended last August, but protracted delays have meant that no elections have yet taken place.

The lawsuit alleges that by statute a new president may only be elected after the annual general meeting following an election by voters. Currently, the mandates of three board members – Suraj Vishwanathan, Bhaskar and Nadia Gruny – are eligible for re-election. But the lawsuit alleges that multiple board members, whose terms expired in August 2020, were allowed to vote in violation of the constitution to reappoint Marathe, rather than wait for election results that could allow different replacements on the board to vote differently.

The lawsuit also alleges that USA Cricket violated the constitution by not holding current elections and an AGM on November 30, 2020. The constitution establishes an AGM and elections must be held each year by the end of November. However, there was no AGM or election in 2019, but postponed to February 2020.

The question likely to arise is whether a legal interpretation would dictate that the February 2020 elections should be retroactively regarded as the 2019 elections.

Regardless, Pisike and Salver seek an injunction to prevent the current election process from continuing. Instead, the lawsuit states that the 725 individual USA Cricket members who were in place as of November 2020 should be the ones allowed to vote and that they have since exercised the right by having their membership stripped and required to Go through the new registration process. The trial also aims to remove Marathe pending the results of the upcoming election.