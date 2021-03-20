That’s a wrap: 2021 Week 1 Preliminary Football Round (March 19) | Sport





Monticello 20, Bloomington CC 7 MONTICELLO Quarterback Joey Sprinkle rushed for two touchdowns and pitched for a third to lead host Sages (1-0) to a season-opening Illini Prairie Conference victory. Monticello gave up the first seven points but did not concede defensively thereafter. Sprinkles scoring coin toss went to Triston Foran. Cerro Gordo / Bement 33, Villa Grove / Heritage 14 VILLA GROVE The Broncos led 7-6 after a quarter, but surpassed the Blue Devils 20-0 in the next two quarters to take a Lincoln Prairie Conference victory. A visit to CG / B (1-0) was fueled by a 193-4 lead in hasty yardage, also registering a trio of interceptions on the defense. For VG / H (0-1), Blake Smith threw touchdowns to Carson Howard and Matt Gulick. Cumberland 21, ALAH 16 TOLEDO Kaden Feagins’s powerful ground play wasn’t enough to push the visiting knights (0-1) to an LPC victory. The sophomore hours following the announcement via Twitter that he was receiving a scholarship offer from Illinois football recorded sweeping touchdowns of 69 and 47 yards. But ALAH fell behind 14-3 during the second quarter and failed to fully recover. Olympia 19, Argenta-Oreana 0 ARGENTA The host bombers (0-1) were unable to find the end zone in a non-conference due to both teams losing their original Week 1 opponents to COVID-19 issues. Meridian 42, Sullivan / Okaw Valley 28 SULLIVAN Host Sullivan / Okaw Valley (0-1) tied this Central Illinois Conference game at 28 with less than six minutes to play but couldn’t close around a victory this time. Teresa 56, Clinton 0 CLINTON The guest marons (0-1) were suppressed offensively and defensively in this CIC setback. Clifton Central 42, Iroquois West 0 CLIFTON The visiting Raiders (0-1) were shutout during a Sangamon Valley Conference game. Milford / Cissna Park 66, Schlarman 14 DANVILLE Schlarmans Chris Brown scored a 70-yard run in the first offensive play of the game, but the visiting Bearcats (1-0) blitzed the Hilltoppers (0-1) the rest of the way and got to the end of the first quarter and never look back. Todd Paine rushed to 165 yards and two touchdowns for M / CP, which saw quarterback Trey Totheroh complete 11 of 16 passes for 251 yards and three scores. Totheroh made contact with Sam Kaeb on two of those points. North Fulton 41, Blue Ridge 0 CUBA The visiting knights (0-1) were held scoreless in their first 8-Man Football Association game.

Colin Likas is the preparation coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at [email protected], or on Twitter at @clikasNG.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos