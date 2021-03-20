Cougar Tennis Successful at Owensboro Matches | Sport

Amid pandemic constraints, and as spring sports are back in action, it is a consistent theme in the regional tennis arena that, despite a low number of participants, some programs such as Grayson County are eagerly awaiting the end of the basketball season so players can join in the spring season.
The Grayson County Cougars and Lady Cougars had great success on the road this week, as they traveled to Owensboro High School on Tuesday afternoon for a series of games.
Owensboro’s senior team has one of the best singles players, Dylan Mather, a junior and a former regional finalist as a freshman, and Grayson Countys Owen Brown went up against him on Tuesday and executed a good game plan despite dropping the set (4-6) (4-6).
The women’s teams also got along well with all the new players for Grayson County.
Coach Sherry Vincent said she is very proud of how the players listen and learn with a growing mindset. She said they are learning to compete and excited about winning wind in doubles.
Owensboro game scores are as follows:
Singles for ladies Claire Elmore (GC) lost to Addie Travis (OHS) (2.6) (2.6).
Izzie Weedman (GC) lost to Emma Embry (OHS) (2-6) (5-9).
Payton Woosley (GC) defeated Whitley Ford (OHS) (8-6).
Sami Woosley (GC) defeated Avery Elliott (OHS) (8-0).
Terren Decker (GC) fell to Riley Hunt (OHS) (4-8).
Edra Pawley (GC) defeated Salena Domingez (OHS) (8-1).
Payton Woosley and Izzie Weedman (GC) defeated Emma Embry and Whitley Ford (OHS) (8-6).
Claire Elmore and Sami Woosley (GC) defeated Avery Elliott and Riley Hunt (OHS) (8-1).
Edra Pawley and Terren Decker (GC) defeated Salena Domingez and Raseda Be (OHS) (8-1).
Owen Brown (GC) lost to Dylan Mather (OHS) (4-6) (4-6).
Chase Richardson (GC) defeated Walker Gaddis (OHS) (8-1).
Griffin Powell (GC) defeated Sam Busse (OHS) (8-0).
Maxton Cummings and Griffin Powell (GC) defeated Dylan Mather and Walker Gaddis (OHS) (8-3).
Grayson County tennis would return to Owensboro, Kentucky on Friday to compete against Owensboro Catholic, then travel to Bowling Green, Kentucky on Tuesday, March 22.
