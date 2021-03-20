FACTS OF THE FIDDLER: Little Hockey People Are Upset Because Regular Season Is Canceled | Local-Sports | Sport

There will always be topics that upset the locals. It could be a tense argument between friends about their political beliefs, a disagreement between NHL fans, or it could be someone calling another’s racehorse a dog or a smelt.

One topic that is sure to ignite, and even worse than the examples above, is the belief that a parent’s son or daughter has not been treated fairly by underage hockey officials. Such is the case in Hockey PEI’s recent decision, which has been a hot topic at local sports bars and for good reason.

It goes like this: On March 9, Hockey PEI’s board of directors announced the cancellation of the rest of the regular regular hockey season and that eligibility for the playoffs would be determined by each team’s winning percentages. It may have been a rather hasty decision as Health PEI was about to announce a relaxation of regulations a few days later and while we weren’t sure Dr. Heather Morrison was imminent, it was very likely given the relative few new COVID -19 cases, that the rules would be minimized.

Hockey PEI’s better decision was perhaps an extension of the regular season for a week or so, which would have allowed all teams to finish the year. There were teams that would certainly have made it to the playoff round had the regular season continued, but its early cancellation meant that Hockey PEI received heavy criticism from many areas.

Another more reasonable option, given that there were no minor provincial hockey playoffs last year, would be to open the playoffs to all teams. It would have required drawing up a new playoff schedule, which isn’t a huge hurdle to overcome.

Maybe the availability of ice was an issue in certain arenas, but I’m sure a schedule could have been worked out. It would have been a much better idea than a quick cancellation.

I doubt Morrison and Health PEI have proposed the cancellation. She has more serious problems than small hockey or sports matters. Nonetheless, we shouldn’t start to shut down hockey or other endeavors and blame COVID-19. I am 100 percent behind Morrison and her decision-making about my health and your health, if that was the case.

Major under 18

The big under-18 hockey championships on Prince Edward Island kick off tonight at 7:30 p.m. at MacLauchlan Arena, where Luke Beck’s Charlottetown Bulk Carrier Knights tangles with arch-rival Kensington Monghan Farms Wild.

The Knights went 8-0 in the New Brunswick / PEI league game while the rebuilding Kensington club under head coach Kyle Dunn was 1-7.

While there is no Atlantic Championship this season, those who follow the league closely tell me that the Charlottetown club would be a serious contender if given the chance to participate in an inter-provincial game with counterparts from Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Newfoundland. away. The Knights have nine players who are drafted by the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League teams. They have a lot of firepower with highlights like Cam MacLean, Colby Huggan and Max Chisholm plus a deep and striking defense anchored by Luke Coughlin. The Knights also have two of the league’s top goalkeepers: Aiden Williams and Jack Howatt. Beck credits GM Greg O’Brien for helping put together what appears to be a championship team.

Games and championships are not won on paper, but on the ice and tonight’s opponent will be no fun.

Harness racing

There is no live armor racing in the Maritimes, but there are plenty of racing countries.

At Mohawk, locally bred Mr Kelly was not as sharp for the past week as he was before the COVID-19 hiatus in the fall, finishing off the board after a perfect trip on his most recent trip. He pulled Post 3 in a $ 20,000 test tonight against another PEI-bred Post 10’s Harry G. Also at Mohawk, Mitch Tierney of Cornwall has claimed the good pacesetter Military Secret for $ 30,000 and was an easy winner in 1 last week: 52: 2. He will depart from Post 8 tonight for a $ 45,000 price tag with James MacDonald on board.

In action this week at Dover Downs, another PEI bred, Half Cut, put in a sharp 1: 53: 2 score at a conditioned pace of $ 5,800. This horse comes from a Paris Dexter mare and the breeder is Mike Currie, a few older names from the Abe Lincoln era.

Last Saturday at the Meadowlands, Lovedbythemasses, bred here by Wade Peconi, was beaten fifth by four lengths in 1:53 in the $ 18,500 top class against a pair of tigers in Get Legs, Mission Accepted and Pikachu Hanover. Lovebythemasses will be getting a big record soon, take it from The Prophet.

Charlottetown’s Darryl Neill won in Flamboro with Asbraveasmymomma (purse $ 5,400) in 2:00. In the Meadowlands tonight, former multiple Atlantic Sire Stakes winner Woodmere Oleksiak is in to join Mark MacDonald on board.

