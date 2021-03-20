Sports
FACTS OF THE FIDDLER: Little Hockey People Are Upset Because Regular Season Is Canceled | Local-Sports | Sport
There will always be topics that upset the locals. It could be a tense argument between friends about their political beliefs, a disagreement between NHL fans, or it could be someone calling another’s racehorse a dog or a smelt.
One topic that is sure to ignite, and even worse than the examples above, is the belief that a parent’s son or daughter has not been treated fairly by underage hockey officials. Such is the case in Hockey PEI’s recent decision, which has been a hot topic at local sports bars and for good reason.
It goes like this: On March 9, Hockey PEI’s board of directors announced the cancellation of the rest of the regular regular hockey season and that eligibility for the playoffs would be determined by each team’s winning percentages. It may have been a rather hasty decision as Health PEI was about to announce a relaxation of regulations a few days later and while we weren’t sure Dr. Heather Morrison was imminent, it was very likely given the relative few new COVID -19 cases, that the rules would be minimized.
Hockey PEI’s better decision was perhaps an extension of the regular season for a week or so, which would have allowed all teams to finish the year. There were teams that would certainly have made it to the playoff round had the regular season continued, but its early cancellation meant that Hockey PEI received heavy criticism from many areas.
Another more reasonable option, given that there were no minor provincial hockey playoffs last year, would be to open the playoffs to all teams. It would have required drawing up a new playoff schedule, which isn’t a huge hurdle to overcome.
Maybe the availability of ice was an issue in certain arenas, but I’m sure a schedule could have been worked out. It would have been a much better idea than a quick cancellation.
I doubt Morrison and Health PEI have proposed the cancellation. She has more serious problems than small hockey or sports matters. Nonetheless, we shouldn’t start to shut down hockey or other endeavors and blame COVID-19. I am 100 percent behind Morrison and her decision-making about my health and your health, if that was the case.
Major under 18
The big under-18 hockey championships on Prince Edward Island kick off tonight at 7:30 p.m. at MacLauchlan Arena, where Luke Beck’s Charlottetown Bulk Carrier Knights tangles with arch-rival Kensington Monghan Farms Wild.
The Knights went 8-0 in the New Brunswick / PEI league game while the rebuilding Kensington club under head coach Kyle Dunn was 1-7.
While there is no Atlantic Championship this season, those who follow the league closely tell me that the Charlottetown club would be a serious contender if given the chance to participate in an inter-provincial game with counterparts from Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Newfoundland. away. The Knights have nine players who are drafted by the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League teams. They have a lot of firepower with highlights like Cam MacLean, Colby Huggan and Max Chisholm plus a deep and striking defense anchored by Luke Coughlin. The Knights also have two of the league’s top goalkeepers: Aiden Williams and Jack Howatt. Beck credits GM Greg O’Brien for helping put together what appears to be a championship team.
Games and championships are not won on paper, but on the ice and tonight’s opponent will be no fun.
Harness racing
There is no live armor racing in the Maritimes, but there are plenty of racing countries.
At Mohawk, locally bred Mr Kelly was not as sharp for the past week as he was before the COVID-19 hiatus in the fall, finishing off the board after a perfect trip on his most recent trip. He pulled Post 3 in a $ 20,000 test tonight against another PEI-bred Post 10’s Harry G. Also at Mohawk, Mitch Tierney of Cornwall has claimed the good pacesetter Military Secret for $ 30,000 and was an easy winner in 1 last week: 52: 2. He will depart from Post 8 tonight for a $ 45,000 price tag with James MacDonald on board.
In action this week at Dover Downs, another PEI bred, Half Cut, put in a sharp 1: 53: 2 score at a conditioned pace of $ 5,800. This horse comes from a Paris Dexter mare and the breeder is Mike Currie, a few older names from the Abe Lincoln era.
Last Saturday at the Meadowlands, Lovedbythemasses, bred here by Wade Peconi, was beaten fifth by four lengths in 1:53 in the $ 18,500 top class against a pair of tigers in Get Legs, Mission Accepted and Pikachu Hanover. Lovebythemasses will be getting a big record soon, take it from The Prophet.
Charlottetown’s Darryl Neill won in Flamboro with Asbraveasmymomma (purse $ 5,400) in 2:00. In the Meadowlands tonight, former multiple Atlantic Sire Stakes winner Woodmere Oleksiak is in to join Mark MacDonald on board.
Fred MacDonald’s column appears in The Guardian every Saturday. He can be reached at [email protected]
RELATED:
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]