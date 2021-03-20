NFL free agency 2021: The Patriots’ David Andrews re-signs with the team for a four-year deal

David Andrews wanted to stay with the New England Patriots, and the feeling was always mutual. The 28-year-old was faced with the possibility of leaving Boston in 2021, but has reportedly signed a four-year deal instead, according to Tom Pelissero. NFL Network, and the numbers are pretty team-friendly. The maximum value of the contract is only $ 19 million and includes $ 6.5 million fully guaranteed, numbers that will certainly help the organization navigate through a salary ceiling lowered to $ 182.5 million this low season.
Andrews also has the chance to earn more than $ 2 million in incentives, per Ben Volin’s The Boston Globewith extra bonuses when he plays in each of the first 32 games of the four-year deal. It’s a contract tailor-made for both parties to laugh at, and no doubt they all are doing that right now.
The two-time Super Bowl champion began his NFL career as an undrafted free agent for the Patriots in 2015 after making a name for himself at the University of Georgia. He quickly rose to the role of starter in New England, where he has been since his rookie season.
In 72 games with the Patriots, Andrews recorded 69 starts (good), and aside from a game with an occasional injury – the most recent being a thumb surgery that cost him four games in 2020 – he is one of the most enduring players on the selection. He suffered a massive shock in 2019 when a pulmonary embolism was discovered, which took him all season, but he returned to start in 12 games the following year. It’s a big donation to a team that unloaded the chamber in the first wave of free agency in hopes of rectifying the ship in the post-Tom Brady era.
Retaining the offensive lineman who was once the heartbeat for Brady for four seasons will certainly aid in that effort. Andrews will now try to bring Cam Newton back to the Super Bowl, and whoever they put behind him between now and the end of the 2024 season.
