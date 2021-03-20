Shakib: Akram misinterpreted my decision to play Test cricket





Bengali all-rounder Shakib al Hasan claimed that BCB Cricket Operations Committee Chairman Akram Khan (R) is misinterpreting his decision to play IPL instead of Test cricket for Bangladesh.

BCB director Akram said during a conversation with the media that Shakib is not willing to continue playing the longest format of cricket for Bangladesh, which Shakib has now denied. All-rounder Shakib al Hasan alleged that Akram Khan, the chairman of the cricket operations committee of Bangladesh Cricket Board, is misinterpreting the cricketer’s decision to play in the Indian Premier League, and not Test cricket for Bangladesh. Former national captain Shakib has been heavily criticized for his decision to play the upcoming IPL T20 in April, and not the two Tests for Bangladesh against host Sri Lanka. BCB director Akram stressed during a conversation with the media on the matter that Shakib is not willing to play the longest format of cricket for Bangladesh, which Shakib has now denied. “This issue (of my willingness to play Test cricket) is raised over and over again. Nobody has read the letter I gave to the BCB. Nowhere in that letter did I mention that I don’t want to play Test Cricket. I have said that I want to play IPL for my better preparation for the World T20 (scheduled for later this year), ”said Shakib on Saturday during a live online session with cricfrenzy.com. “But Akram Bhai has said I don’t want to play Tests. I think he even said this thing (Friday) in an interview. I don’t think he read the letter. They made the decision after discussion, but I don’t think he read the letter, ”added the 33-year-old. “I think it should be clear to people after this that I don’t want to play Test cricket. My decision would have been the same even if we had ODI cricket on the program. I wanted to play the IPL so that I can prepare better. I will play the World T20 on the same field where I will now play IPL, and against the same players. I will gain a better advantage compared to any other player on the Bangladesh team, which will ultimately help the team, ”explained Shakib. Shakib al Hasan, the poster boy of cricket in Bangladesh, has fallen into the water again for his decision to play the Indian Premier League and skip national duty. Posted by Sports Tribune On Saturday, February 20, 2021 Following Shakib’s controversial decision, BCB president Nazmul Hasan had come to the media and communicated the board’s decision that cricketers could choose to play a limited number of franchise competitions without the national duty. Shakib thanked the BCB chief and the board for making such a decision. “I want to thank Papon bhai (Nazmul Hasan) because I think he made the right decision. A player must have the freedom, and be supported by the president and the board will help gain confidence, ”said Shakib during the live session. “It increases liability to the national team. So I have to thank the president for such a decision. But nowhere in my letter does it say that I don’t want to play Test cricket, which is what Akram bhai claims, ”he added. “Problems can be assessed in different ways. So I don’t expect everyone to understand. I accept that someone can be misunderstood and criticized, and I am not concerned about it. But I want those involved not to give false information to the public. They should not encourage the general population to comment in the wrong way. “ Shakib wrote a return to the IPL after a year-long ban with Kolkata Knight Riders signing him for INR 3.2 crores at auction. Shakib previously played for the Knight Riders between 2011 and 2017 and was an integral member of their 2012 and 2014 championship-winning teams.







