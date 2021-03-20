Spartans’ football holds 8th grade signing day | Local sports

Connect with us

SPEARFISH The Spearfish High School football program held a signing commitment for more than 25 eighth-graders at the high school gym on Tuesday.

We decided to have an eighth grade commitment day to get these guys excited to be part of the high school soccer team, said Dalton Wademan, who will begin his second season as Spartans head soccer coach this fall. It was a great deal for us. We have to sign 25 plus eighth graders.

Wademan clarified what he meant by over 25.

The reason I say 25 plus is because we missed a few, so there are still a few guys who would love to join and are still a part of it, so I can’t add a specific number to it, Wademan said. These kids were excited to come, and excited to see what the expectations are for Spartan football, and what they could look forward to.

Wademan said every child came in and signed the Spartan letter of intent.

It has the expectations of what we expect as a program starting this summer, and they have signed it. They have a copy, I have a copy, and we will both stick to this agreement, Wademan said.

The letter of intent for football that the players have signed states the following:

I ___________________, am Spartan Committed to join the Spearfish Spartan football family. I am committed to the following expectations of Spartan Football:

Spartan football camp in the summer

Spartan Power (weightlifting) in the summer

Demonstrate the Spartan core values: honor, courage and loyalty

Hold the shield of excellence: respect, responsibility, attitude, effort, selflessness, and family

Strive to make my teammates around me better

Learn and practice the skills acquired through Spartan Football to become a leader for life

Be a Spartan teammate: someone who will do anything to make the team better

Be accountable to my teammates

Wademan said the most important thing about signing the pledge was to make those players part of the Spartan family, and we’re excited about that.

What happens if they decide not to play football?

If players change their minds and don’t want to play football after they sign the letter of intent, that’s okay, there wouldn’t be any hard feelings or anything like that, then be happy with whatever decision they make and support them in any way they can, he said.

Wademan said he encourages players to play any sport they can to stay in shape.

First and foremost, we want every child to play every possible sport. It was basketball or wrestling in the winter, his job in the spring, and his baseball in the summer. It’s all about multi-athlete sports here, Wademan said. But if they choose not to (play other sports), we want them to be there. We have an off-season lifting group that comes in Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday at 6am, and they’ve been working hard.

Wademan added: I have told the players that we have to win off-season if we want to win in-season.

The Spartans plan to attend football camps this summer, although dates are still being worked out.

We have some preliminary dates of camps out there. We will have our own team camp and we plan to go to the Black Hills States football camp, Wademan said. We plan to play 7-on-7 with a few schools around here on a few Wednesday nights, then just hit the weight room.

Wademan firmly believes that weight room is a big key if the Spartans are to be successful on the field.

As a program, we believe in the weight room, and we believe this will help level the playing field a bit. If we get into the weight room and compete there, it will transfer to the field, Wademan said.

