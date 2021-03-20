COLLEGE HOCKEY: Sauk Prairie alum O’Connor a WIAC champion after River Falls late goal | Sauk prairie









BROCK FRITZ

Jordan O’Connor and the University of Wisconsin-River Falls women’s hockey team won the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Championship on Friday. OConnor, a freshman goalie from Prairie du Sac, had been in goal for the first two games of the three-game series against UW-Eau Claire. Freshman Pistol Cowden was on Friday, making 16 saves when River Falls claimed a 2-1 win over Eau Claire. Callie Hoff saved the Falcons (10-2) from overtime. The senior forward took assists from Holly Eckers and Alex Hantge and scored with 1 minute 23 seconds remaining in the third period to secure the O’Brien Cup for the second year in a row. The Falcons never trailed behind, as Hantge scored a power-play goal 14:21 in the first period before Eau Claire’s Eden Gruber tied the 3:45 game in the third. Support local journalism Your membership enables our reporting. {{featured_button_text}} The five-day series started with River Falls’ victory over 3-2 overtime on the road on Monday, and a 3-0 Eau Claire (9-3-1) victory over River Falls on Wednesday. O’Connor made 21 saves in the opener and 18 saves in Game 2. The Falcons won their sixth O’Brien Cup. They won’t get a shot at the NCAA tournament this season as all Division III championships have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. River Falls led 6-1 during the COVID-19 shortened regular season. The Falcons opened the WIAC tournament by beating UW-Stevens Point, with OConnor appearing in both games. She made 13 saves in a 5-0 win, then recorded 18 saves before giving way to Cowden in a 6-2 win.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos