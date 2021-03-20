From the first international tournament to qualifying for the Olympic Games in Doha, life is complete for G Sathiyan

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran was only 12 when he took part in his first international tournament. He was selected for the India U15 team and was scheduled to fly from Chennai to Doha via Delhi. But his father was afraid to let the child travel to Delhi from Chennai alone.

“The federation sent my plane tickets, but Dad wanted to accompany me too. So he traveled by train for two days and reached Delhi. He wanted to make sure everything was in place before I left for Doha,” the ace paddler recalls. Olympic channel after qualifying for the Olympic Games.

It was a journey of many firsts for the young Sathiyan. He got his first Indian outfit, first international flight and to top it all off, his first international medal.

“Doha was a fantastic experience at the time. It was very special. Going on an international flight was a big thing in itself for me, as we were quite a middle class family at the time. When I first saw the kit in Delhi, India. Kit, I was overwhelmed. It was a moment when a dream came true. What made the trip even more memorable was that we came back with the silver medal from Doha, India’s first in the ITT Cadet and Junior Circuit, “he recalls .

The capital of Qatar has always been a happy hunting ground for him. He has won several laurels in Doha, but this time the stakes were higher than before.

After missing the main event on the Olympic Games in Rio, he was determined to appear in Tokyo. But the Coronavirus pandemic threw all plans out the window and the waiting game began. He had to turn the setback into an opportunity and with the help of his coach Subramaniam Raman, former table tennis player and Arjuna Awardee, embarked on a journey that would change him as a player.

“For an athlete, the coronavirus pandemic was a game of testing patience. It was a different kind of challenge. I did have a robot in my house, which I got during the 2019 World Cup, that helped me hit some balls. But what? what happened in the first place was that i started to understand my own game deeper in the lockdown. (before) we focused on the opponent and in the lockdown i looked at myself to understand Sathiyan better. That helped me a lot. did yoga to keep myself calm. It was definitely difficult because you had to stay mentally in the game.

In his pursuit of excellence, he also built a small hall on the patio of his home so that he could practice at ease and remain untouched by the barrier that would prevent him from leaving the house. But what he did next was a game changer.

“We have a black-top table. The national and Olympic qualifiers were held at the same table. In general, the Indian tables are grainy, so it’s fast and exciting. You have to react a lot. The European tables are slower. more rallies. So you need to have more control in India. While the black top is even more granier and even faster than the Indian table. So you have to get used to the pace of it. conditions. That really helped me. “

He was rewarded for his perseverance in February when he won his first nationals by beating Sharath Kamal in the final with a convincing 4-2 win.

“I usually train in Europe. But playing in Europe and India are two very different things. It’s like playing on an Australian field one day and an Indian the next. This time I had the time to prepare well. and from there arrived at the subjects with a better mentality. “

His coach, Raman, formulated another trick that helped him tremendously to tackle the faster black board.

“I used more sticky rubber beforehand to have more spin and get the most out of the conditions. Raman Sir came up with the idea and it worked really well. He’s a mastermind. We’ve been thoroughly preparing for the past six months. and I could. Finally tick off my two goals on the bucket list – winning the national championships and securing an Olympic quota, ”revealed Sathiyan.

On his return to India, the bait paddler wants to celebrate with sweets and chocolates that he has not been allowed to eat for the past year and, of course, breathe in the salty Chennai wind.

“Being in Chennai is a party in itself!”

After the much needed (sweet) break, he will play for his club in Poland Sokolow SA Jaroslaw in the Polish Superliga play-offs. His first step in preparing for a shot at an Olympic medal.