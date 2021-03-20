Sports
Detroit Lions’ Kenny Golladay strikes a huge deal with New York Giants
Kenny Golladay got the payday he was looking for.
Golladay, the No. 1 receiver of the Detroit Lions for the past seasons and the best free agent left on the market, found a new home Saturday and agreed to a four-year $ 72 million deal with the New York Giants, according to multiple reports.
The deal is reportedly worth a maximum of $ 76 million, making Golladay one of the six highest-paid recipients in football. according to Spotrac
Golladay turned down a contract offer from the Lions last fall that was believed to be in the $ 17 million per season range. Contract negotiations became controversial and then filed after Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia were fired in November.
[Brad Holmes bet big on Jared Goff 5 years ago. Now the QB must pay off for Lions]
Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell’s New Lions Regime decided not to use the franchise tag on Golladay for the start of free agency, and declined to lock him up for the 2021 season for a shadow of less than $ 16 million.
Holmes declined to give a reason why he decided not to use the tag.
“Regarding the process underway through free agency, I will not comment on that,” he said Friday.
BIRKETT:Kenny Golladay and the franchise tag: Lions have an easy decision to make
Golladay, whose deal includes a guaranteed $ 40 million, had 1,000 yard back-to-back receiving seasons in 2018/19, and the NFL with 11 touchdown catches in the last of those two years.
Last season, he missed 11 games with him and hamstring injuries, but still caught 20 passes for 338 yards.
The Chicago Bears used the franchise tag on Allen Robinson, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers used the tag on Chris Godwin earlier this month, leaving Golladay as the best receiver on unlimited duty indefinitely.
Still, he only had a handful of suitors because of his asking price, injury history and shrinking salary ceiling. He will turn 28 in November.
With the Giants, the Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens came together to sign Golladay.
[Detroit Lions’ hits and misses in 2021 NFL free agency so far]
In New York, Golladay becomes the No. 1 recipient for a young but talented crime. Quarterback Daniel Jones enters his third season as a starter, running back Saquon Barkley returns from a torn ACL, and Darius Slayton and Evan Engram are their most recurring wide receiver and tight end.
The Lions have already lost three receivers to the Golladay free agency, and Marvin Jones and Jamal Agnew to the Jacksonville Jaguars, only returning Quintez Cephus to last season’s position.
The lions have drawn Tyrell Williams and Breshad Perriman in free agency, and are expected to address the position again in the draft.
For losing to Golladay, they will receive a third or fourth round compensatory pick in the 2022 NFL draw. If that pick lands in the back of the third round, the Lions will have at least five of the top 100 or so draft picks.
They have their own pick in rounds 1-3 next season, plus the first round pick of the Los Angeles Rams, which they acquired as part of trading in Matthew Stafford.
Please contact Dave Birkett at[email protected]Follow him on Twitter@davebirkett.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]