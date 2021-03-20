England collapses to T20 series defeat to India

AHMEDABAD, INDIA – MARCH 20: Shardul Thakur of India celebrates the wicket of England’s Jonny Bairstow, caught by Suryakumar Yadav at the 5th T20 International between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium on March 20, 2021 in Ahmedabad, India.

England collapsed to a 36-point defeat against India in the decisive fifth T20 international in Ahmedabad, when the home side won the 3-2 series.

India posted a huge score of 224-2 from their 20 overs after being reinserted by Eoin Morgan and although Dawid Malan (68 of 46 balls) and Jos Buttler (52 of 34) both shot for the second wicket in a century, England eventually collapsed to 188-8 in response.

Undoubtedly the best hitting surface of the series, India has been aggressive from the start, with new opening pair Rohit Sharma (64 out of 34 balls) and Virat Kohli (80 out of 52) coming in at 94, scoring at over 10 per over.

Both went through to the 1950s penalty, while Suryakumar let Yadav (32 of 17) and Hardik Pandya (39 no of 17) throw in with quickfire cameos – the innings of the first ended only with a stunning relay boundary catcher from Chris Jordan .

Jason Roy (0) took off for the second ball of the English run-chase, clean-bowled by Bhuvneswhar Kumar (2-15), who later returned to claim Buttler’s key wicket in a 13th more than that took just three runs and turned around. the game in favor of India.

Buttler’s dismissal was the first of seven wickets to fall for 44 runs as England push their way to a series defeat.

Morgan had previously been successful for a fourth time at the toss and, despite losing Thursday’s fourth T20 as he chased and faced a throbbing hitting job, the English skipper did not hesitate to ask India to hit first again.

But a change at the top of the order for India had the desired effect. When KL Rahul was out of shape, Kohli moved up to open with Rohit, who was back at his best in the power play.

Rohit warned both his intent and good form when he pushed two boundaries by crossing Jofra Archer’s second cover and then launching Adil Rashid (1-31) over the deep midwicket fence in the third.

That was one of the five maximums in Rohit’s stunning knock when India beat 60 out of the six-time power play and he raced to half a century with 30 balls.

Ben Stokes (1-26)made the all-important breakthrough for England and tricked Rohit for speed with a cutter clattering into his stumps. But any hope that the wicket would delay the Indian innings was quickly dispelled when Suryakumar – fresh off firing fifty in his first T20I innings – shot back-to-back sixes at Rashid in the next over and then Jordan for three consecutive boundaries in the 12th.

Jordan would get his revenge with a ridiculous boundary catcher only to see Suryakumar’s back not long after, sprinting around the midwicket’s deep fence to take an effortless one-handed catch before then passing it on to the on-watch (and laughing in surprise) Jason Roy as Jordan’s momentum took him over the rope.