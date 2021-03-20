A look at offensive gear heading into spring





Spring football is just days away for the Oklahoma Sooners. With the return of football approaching, Sooners Wire is reviewing each position group for the camp. This time we travel into the trenches with the offensive tackles. Last season, Oklahoma used tackle duo Adrian Ealy and Erik Swenson. After one game, Ealy and Swenson switched sides and placed the first in the correct tackling spot. Ealy is now moving to the NFL through draft, meaning there would be at least one new starter on the offensive line, there would be more. Positional distribution: left tackle Starter: Wayna Morris Offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh will have a talented new left tackle as his starter as the season rolls around. Wayna Morris joins the Sooners after being transferred from the University of Tennessee, along with defensive defenders Key Lawrence and Eric Gray. Morris started 17 games for the Vols in left tackle in the first two years. Backup: Stacey Wilkins Wilkins will return to the team after opting out of the 2020 season. In 2019, he played in four games in a reserve role. Pre-Spring Football: Projected Oklahoma Offensive Depth Chart









Positional distribution: correct tackle Starter: Erik Swenson A season ago, Swenson became the starter in the left tackle for 10 games and the right tackle for just one. His performance against the Florida Gators in the Cotton Bowl Classic, Swenson earned a spot on the AP’s All-Bowl team. Now Swenson is trying to lock in the right tackle position with the addition of Morris in the left tackle. Backup: Anton Harrison Anton Harrison played 333 snaps on the left tackle, just like the move for Swenson, Morris forces him to go to the right tackle. This will be a struggle to watch in the spring. Which tackle comes out best and will be named the starter for 2021? Sooners Wire gives Swenson a small advantage because of his starting experience. Contact / Follow us@SoonersWireon Twitter, and like our pageFacebookto monitor ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and advice.







