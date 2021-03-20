Novi hockey beats Livonia Stevenson in the MHSAA Regional Final

When the third period buzzer sounded and Livonia Stevenson and Novi hockey each went to their locker rooms, tie to 1, Austin Balconi knew Novi would win its first regional title since 2015.

Just over three minutes into the initial extension period, the Wildcats senior forward had his chance to seal it.

Balconi took the drop pass from senior striker Issac Gibbs and set himself up to hit the puck as hard as possible into the top left corner of the net. He watched the puck sail past Stevenson senior goalkeeper Aiden Majewski, end the game and ignite a pandemonium on the Wildcats bench.

More than a year after Novi (12-2-2) lost to Stevenson (9-4) in triple overtime in the regional final, the Wildcats retaliated by beating the Spartans 2-1 for the program’s eleventh regional title .

We said we wouldn’t lose to this team again, Balconi said. We took all the pain from last year by losing in the same game and we put in hard work and worked for this all season. Our entire seasons have led to this race. It’s basically everything we’ve worked for. It was a real team effort and I couldn’t be more happy with the way it was going.

In a game with limited shot odds, with the Wildcats taking 20 compared to the Spartans 30, Balconi found the back of the net twice in front of Novi, taking the lead with an unaided scrum to take the lead with 13 : 38 in the second period.

With limited offensive efforts, Novis’s success came down to Austin Muirhead, the junior goalkeeper who appeared on the scene in the second half of the 2019-2020 season and helped the Wildcats navigate Stevenson in their 2-1 triple overtime loss.

Muirhead was able to use an increased level of flexibility at the net for Novi, navigating his way to stop almost every puck shot at the net, including a split save with 3:28 left in regulation ensuring overtime .

The best I can say is that guys have faith in him, said Novi head coach Mark Vellucci. He will not only save the first, but also the second and third. We got some good bounces in the first period, and they had some chances. The hockey gods were with us today.

Trailing on a goal in the second period, the momentum seemed to have stopped for Stevenson.

Spartans senior forward Brenden Heard was disqualified from the game after a hit against the wall against a Novi player, which resulted in a major five-minute penalty. But the Wildcats failed to take advantage of the power play, giving Stevenson two minutes of four-on-four action after a penalty from Balconi.

Novi and Stevenson scored 12 penalties together, in what turned out to be a very emotional and physical team between the two KLAA rivals.

Its definitely not part of the game plan, said Stevenson head coach David Mitchell of Heards’ disqualification. I think emotions got the better of me, I think sometimes, both teams. It was an emotional game, and it was physical. Give credit to the referees: I think they called a great game. It’s just something where, in games like this, situations like this, you try to control emotions, you try to manage banks, manage staff.

With 96 seconds to go in the second half, Stevenson’s junior defender Adam Heard tied the game to one level and passed Muirhead for the first and some time of the game.

After a scoreless third period, Balconi wanted to get the chance to end it in overtime. He knew what a win against Stevenson would mean: creating the idea that this Novi team filled with 12 seniors has a legitimate shot at a Division 2 title.

When the puck went in, Balconi felt relief. He knew how much time he had spent preparing for this match in particular: this shot at revenge.

I was just so ecstatic that this was the way it ended.

Novi will take on the winner of Trenton and Ann Arbor Skyline Tuesday at 6pm at the Dearborn Ice Skating Arena.

