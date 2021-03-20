Smith leads balanced UM offense in first round victory over Texas Southern





Next game: vs. LSU 3/22/2021 | TBA TBA Michigan beat Texas Southern in the first round of the NCAA and advanced against LSU on Monday in the second round.

Mike Smith scored a team-high 18 points, his fourth consecutive double-digit achievement.

Franz Wagner had a career-high six assists. Site: West Lafayette, Ind. (Mackey Arena)

Event: NCAA Tournament First Round

Score: # 2 Michigan 82, Texas Southern 66

Records: UM (21-4), TSU (17-9)

Next UM event: Monday, March 22 – vs. LSU – NCAA Tournament Second Round, TBA WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Graduated student Mike Smith scored 18 points to lead a balanced offensive attack and the University of Michigan basketball team defeated Texas Southern 82-66 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday (March 20) at the Mackey Arena. With the win, the Wolverines advance to a second round match against LSU. The Wolverines took advantage of nine three-pointers and 21 free throws to go along with 41.8 percent firing (26-for-54) from the field to take out the Tigers. Smith put Michigan on the pace with his 18 points – his fourth consecutive double-digit scoring game – adding five assists, four rebounds and one steal. Freshmen Hunter Dickinson scored 16 points and had three blocks before dropping out while a senior Eli Brooks and junior Brandon Johns Jr. each added 11 runs with Brooks tapping three three-pointers and Johns making six free throws. Sophomore Franz Wagner was an impact player with nine points, grabbed nine rebounds and provided six assists in his career while freshman Zeb Jackson knocked down two three-pointers. Graduated student Austin Davis came off the bench to contribute seven points and two boards in six minutes of play. The Wolverines came out of the gate with a hot hand and went on a 7-0 run before Brooks hit his second triple of the game to increase UM’s lead to 10-2 with 17:35 going in the first half. Jackson came off the bench and hit two triples to push Michigan to a 29-12 lead with just over seven minutes to play. Both teams cooled off at the attacking end before a 6-0 UM run with four free throws made gave it a 35-20 lead with four minutes to go in the half. Michigan took advantage of Texas Southern’s errors, made 13 free throws in the first half and took a 42-24 lead at half time. Smith scored nine runs with four free throws and Dickinson added eight runs with two blocks in the first 20 minutes. Brooks started the second half like the first with a quick triple and Johns swept the defense before emptying a three-pointer on the other side of the floor to give Michigan a 55-31 lead with just over 15 minutes to spare. go into the first round match. Texas Southern used a 7-0 sprint to cut UM’s lead to 12 points, 73-61, on its way to the final media break of the game, but it would be as close as the Tigers got to as the UM easily drove to victory. Michigan will face another team of Tigers when it plays LSU on Monday (March 22) in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Location, tip-off time and network designation are announced.

