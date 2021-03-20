Sports
Remy’s pursuit of followers and the animated troubles of Tilly and Cricket in this week’s “Big City Greens”
This week’s episode of Big City Greens shows us the addictive nature of social media, and a caricature view of the modern animation process.
Ding Dongers
A new social media app is taking Big City by storm, and Remy wants to get involved. The app, “Ding Dong”, is instantly recognizable as a parody of TikTok (and its users). Remy starts with nice dances in front of the camera, but does not get any ‘likes’. That is, until Cricket puts pogo in his window and asks if he wants to come later.
Cricket’s grubby face against the glass of his window garnered all the likes Remy was looking for. They go to Cricket’s house and start filming more stunts and tricks, even involving the animals.
The stunts and tricks continue as Remy realizes his new brand and tries to increase his followers to over 100,000 so he can be verified as an official Ding-Donger.
As Cricket takes time between stunts, Remy realizes his viewership is dropping and his special official verified check has gone. Responses ask where the next video is and also accuse Remy of giving up now that he’s official. He jumps back online and promises that a massive stunt will be performed later in the park. Cricket, battered and bruised, agrees to help his friend and says he will do anything for his buddy.
Crowds gather in the park for a massive stunt with ramps, cars, goats, cows and the hottest hot sauce in town. When an old timer from social media platforms in the past begs Remy to work with him, Remy realizes the mistake of his way, after leaving his best friend beaten, battered and bruised in the name of viewership and immediate satisfaction. Screaming ‘Upsies’, Remy is hurled into the air by Vasquez pushing Cricket off the car as it goes downhill and the stunt begins, but Remy can’t get out in time and is now the subject of his own creation.
The stunt ended in a splashdown in ‘Organ Melter’ hot sauce, which Cricket goes to pick up his friend, before heading home to be hosed off by Gramma Alice, where their reports go off to find out their friend Benny had the movie filmed. quite a stunt for his own DingDong, and has now gone platinum.
Meanwhile, Gloria watched a single DingDong video, realized she is now too old for the internet and now free.
Animation horror
Tilly and Cricket watch their favorite animation show, Kingdom of Lore. Well it’s Tilly’s favorite, she’s written over 1200 pages of Fan-Fiction, but this was the first episode of Cricket, but he likes what he’s seen so far. Gloria joins them and tells them she’s gotten a new internship at the studio that makes the show, and takes them to work.
Full Disclosure, I thought this would cause Gloria to lose another job because of the Greens, but unfortunately it didn’t. Let’s get that out of the way now.
In the studio, the kids meet Kingdom of Lore showrunners, Topher and Blaine that look and sound an awful lot like the Houghton Brothers, the makers of Big City GreensThe kids happen to be in the studio during the production of the finale of their favorite show, which not coincidentally has parallels with HBO’s Game of ThronesIn the writer’s room, where the team struggles, Tilly suggests a complex, more rewarding ending, justifying all the characters the writers agree is brilliant. However, Cricket suggests an episode full of explosions that pisses off the main princess, who Tilly calls “hot shit” and says his episode will ruin five seasons of growth for cheap spectacle. Of course, the writers want to go along with that episode because it’s easier to do that.
The siblings now undergo a very comical parody of all stages of the modern television animation process as they try to get their respective versions of the episode made. Fortunately, the deadlines are so urgent that everyone involved is too distracted to care about all the differences they see, including the storyboard artist who is too excited to draw 1000 horses needed for a scene.
The pair enters the recording studio where two caricatures of Bob Joles and Artemis Pebdani, Bill and Gramma Alice respectively for the series, are in the studio confused by all the colored pencils about the scripts. Cricket made backup copies of his script and his script is recorded before all parts of the episode are sent, yes, catapulted to South Korea to be animated.
Tilly tries to stop the launch of the catapult (production delay!), But fails. Fortunately, Gloria tells Tilly that it is the Studio Executive who has final approval for the episode. Ed Zecutive appears immediately afterward, approving the episode when Tilly has had enough, yelling at the showrunning siblings and executives advocating for her episode. Zecutive loves her passion instead of hanging out with a bunch of yes men, and agrees to her ending. She feels sorry for Cricket and asks if they would also like to combine some of his elements in the episode, the last version to air on TV. Excited to see if everyone loves their episode as much as they do, the kids check the internet for feedback and are baffled at what they find.
The latest installment of Big City Greens is now available on Disney Channel and the DisneyNOW app.
