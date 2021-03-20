Iona Prep, Darius Wilson have won a perfect first half





NEW ROCHELLE – With 17 players committed to college football and about as many seniors behind them, Iona Prep’s Senior Day ceremony was like graduating from a small school. The official festivities started at noon a full 90 minutes before kick-off, but the unofficial celebration continued well into Saturday afternoon. It appears to be one such season for Iona Prep, who dominated the 51-14 against Chaminade, rival Chaminade of the Catholic High School Football League. The Gaels, now 2-0, had their talented seniors at the heart of that effort, including a perfect 12-for-12 start for quarterback Darius Wilson. Five of those steps went to longtime teammate Alex Williams, who said he fed on the pageantry and circumstance of the match. “Absolutely. The energy of last year’s day, having my parents here with me, made me want to come out to them and put on the best show I could put on for them,” said Williams. FIRST DAY: After months of waiting, Westchester Catholic schools were among the first to practice LAST AUTUMN: Iona Prep between teams taking precautions to play during a pandemic SUPER 11: Iona Prep lands a record four players on the 23rd annual list Wilson’s flawless first half led to a 37-0 Iona Prep lead. But after a bad snap on the second play of scrimmage, it wasn’t just Wilson who was perfect or close on Saturday. The defense, led by second linebacker Zyian Moultrie-Goddard, forced a fumble and took up four sacks. Senior Frankie McFadden raced to two touchdowns and was one of six players to score. “Coach Spags and our coaches put so much effort into the fight that we got the chance to play,” said Wilson. “We owe it to him and to them for giving us this opportunity.” Player of the game Darius Wilson, Iona Prep. The senior eventually threw an incomplete pass in the second half, followed by a perfect 30-yard scoring strike to Jalen Rotella-Whiteon’s next pass. All told, Wilson, who went 15 out of 18 last week, finished 13 out of 14 for 264 yards and three touchdowns. By the numbers Iona Prep (2-0) Williams caught five passes for 96 yards and a score. Justin Joly caught three passes for 54 yards, including a 32-yard touchdown on a kick pass. … Kaloni McIntyre had one of the bags and dragged Tyler Burke down to safety. Chaminade (0-1) Mario Fischetti Jr. rushed to both Flyer touchdowns in the second half. Quotable “It’s hard to say how ready we are because this isn’t normal. Everyone’s just trying to do their best,” said Iona Prep coach Joe Spagnolo. “Everyone has different hurdles and things that we face. Fortunately, we have an experienced team, so many of the hurdles we face they can overcome.” Next one Iona Prep will travel to St. Anthony’s and Chaminade will host Holy Trinity next Saturday, March 27. Both matches start at 1.30 p.m. Josh Thomson is the Sports Editor of The Journal News and Poughkeepsie Journal and can be reached by email at [email protected], on Twitter at @lohudinsider, and on Instagram at @lohudinsider







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos