Sports
Should Ben Stokes increase the order for England in T20 internationals? Cricket News
English star Ben Stokes only got 56 balls against the five T20 internationals against India after hitting No. 5 or No. 6; Rob Key says England can try to push the all-rounder up, as Rajasthan Royals have done in the Indian Premier League.
Last updated: 20/03/21 8:51 PM
Ben Stokes has so often been a talisman figure for England – but how can they get more out of him in T20 international cricket?
The all-rounder still has to hit a fifty in 34 T20Is and, due to his place in the middle order, didn’t have to hit in three of his last six games and only faced 56 balls in the 3-2 series defeat to India.
After Stokes scored 14 from 12 balls after coming in at No. 6 in England’s defeat to India in the fifth T20I, Sky Sports’ Nasser Hussain and Rob Key wondered if he should be ranked higher.
Hussain said, “The only gray area is Stokes. You can’t give him an excuse because he hasn’t transitioned any of his other forms to T20 international cricket at this point.
“Dawid Malan is the number 1 ranked T20 batsman in the world – that’s a fact – so should Ben, who hasn’t done it in T20 international cricket yet, take over from someone who has?
Ben Stokes is completely wasted at 6 hitting and bowling part-time.
Bairstow in T20s is an opener.
If he doesn’t open, Stokes bats 4!
– Kevin Pietersen (@ KP24) March 20, 2021
“That’s a big decision, but we know it [England captain Eoin] Morgan that if he has to make those calls, he will do the same on the eve of the tournament.
“For the World Cup 50-over it was ‘Thank you very much, David Willey, you’re done’. After the World Cup final it was ‘Liam Plunkett, you’re still good at bowling, but thanks, you’re done’.
India vs England
March 23, 2021, 7.30 am
Live on
Morgan will be ruthless, so can they find a different role for Stokes or stick with what they have?
“All I would say is if you’re going to a World Cup semi-final or final and you need 20 from two overs, you don’t want any character other than Stokes.”
Someone who has a bottle and fights to win you over. He’ll win you big games. ‘
The role that Ben played for us in the middle order when he got the chance to play, he really did an exceptional job. It’s actually an extremely difficult role to play and it’s a role he’s taken on and embraced. His contributions when he got the chance were very good.
Eoin Morgan on Ben Stokes
Stokes has scored two IPL hundreds, one opened the at bat for Rajasthan Royals in 2020 and another came in two overs for Rising Pune Supergiant in 2017.
Key added: “It’s very hard for Stokes. The people who pop six are Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, people who can pull yorkers off the ground.
“I’m not sure Stokes, good as he is, does exactly that, but he can hit early when the field is in the power play and then go and destroy games.
“He doesn’t seem like someone who’s absolutely happy to come in with five overs to get to number 6.
“If he did well in the IPL, it’s in the order. Even when he got a hundred on No. 5, he came in in the first two overs.”
Stokes will soon be back in IPL action for Rajasthan with the tournament’s 2021 season starting on April 9, live and exclusively on Sky Sports.
Malan, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow and Eoin Morgan are among the other English batsmen to play in the league, which Morgan says will be vital as his men prepare for the T20 World Cup in India in October.
“Our middle order probably didn’t shoot as well as we would have liked, we weren’t as sharp as we normally are,” Morgan said, after England was limited to 188-8 in response to India’s 224-2 after the collapse. from 130-1 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
“Taking advantage of the IPL will be huge because as a team and as individuals we don’t want to stand still, we want to move forward continuously. The experiences of the coming months are probably the most valuable.
“My message is always to go to these tournaments and try to be the best player in the tournament, because if that is always your goal, if you normally fall short, you will constantly improve.”
Watch England’s first ODI v India, in Pune, live from 7.30am on Tuesdays on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event. You can also follow text commentary and in-play clips via our live blog on skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.
Watch India v England on Sky Sports Cricket for just £ 18 extra per month
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]