Football perfectly holds SoCon record with Pivotal Road Triumph

Next game: Mercer 3/27/2021 | 12.00 ESPN + WFLI 97.7 FM

STATS | NOTES | QUOTES | PHOTOS

GREENVILLE — 11th seeded Chattanooga Mocs held their Southern Conference ledger perfectly with a 20-18 win over No. 13 Furman Saturday afternoon. It was a resilient effort in a hard-fought match of high-ranking teams.

The Mocs dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. A season-high 390 yards of aggregate offense was backed by 172 on the ground. The defense kept the Paladins at just 170 yards, which was more than 250 yards below their average and the least ever allowed by Chattanooga in the series.

Tyrell Price (20-111 TD) and Gino Appleberry (17-85 TD) combined for 196 yards and two scores behind a strong offensive line performance. Including a freshman injury sub in the middle back then Reid Williams registered for senior starter Kyle Miskelley

“They were great up front,” said Price. “My prayers come first Kyle Miskelley and his injury situation. They came out and did their job consistently. The other team scouts tried to find our weaknesses and plans, but our line still went out and played their tails.

“I give them credit for our production.”

The Mocs set the tone early on with a methodical drive that ended with a 22-yard Skyler Wilson field target. The defense immediately got the ball back Jay Person come to the quarterback and force a pop-up throw, resulting in a dive interception through You Boeck Six plays later, Price took a meter out for a quick 10-0 lead.

The Paladins scored 12 consecutive runs early in the second half. Hamp Sisson made contact with Jake Walker from the three after two field goals from Timmy Bleekrode from 40 and 37 yards. Bleekrode’s run afterwards was blocked by Devonnsha Maxwell which turned out to be a pivotal point later in the game.

Chattanooga responded with his last TD drive of the day in six plays, aided by a massive conversion from the third down. After From Drayton Arnold Screen pass to Price was recalled for detention, Arnold went deep down the left sideline to Reginald Henderson for a 50-yard gain on third and 16. Appleberry ran for 14, 14 and finally three yards for his first career score and 17-12 lead.

Career TD No. 1 @RTLNews Scoring Drive: 6 plays, 75 m, 2:40 3rd | 7:10

Chattanooga 17, Furman 12 pic.twitter.com/MbnHjMO07K Chattanooga Football (@GoMocsFB) March 20, 2021

The game turned around early in the fourth quarter. A low click led to Wilson punting for the first time in his career, picking up the bumped ball slightly on the turf with his knee. It gave the Paladins the ball to the Mocs 11 and took just one play, an 11-yard Sisson shovel pass to Kendall Thomas to make it 18-17. The Paladins went for two, but were far from getting paid. The blocked PAT and missed conversion resulted in a deficit of 1 point instead of three.

Wilson would be the hero, or at least one of many of the day. The Mocs drove into field goal range and he drove one out through a swirling wind of 42 meters for the winning points.

42 FG for @ jeroennl Scoring Drive: 11 plays, 55 m, 5:06 4th | 7:36

Chattanooga 20, Furman 18 pic.twitter.com/8sDKugmF84 Chattanooga Football (@GoMocsFB) March 20, 2021

The Paladins tried to set up decisive checkers twice, but were thwarted by major defensive actions. Jerrell Lawson intercepted a Sisson attempt as Maxwell’s strip bag resulted in the Paladins’ final game around midfield in the last minute with Ben Brewton collect the loose ball.

“That’s a long time coming,” junior offensive tackle McClendon Curtis smiled proudly as he spoke of the resilience built in this group. “All of us, the defensive leaders want Devonnsha Maxwell and offensive leaders like Drayton, TP, Harrison (Moon), Cole (Strange) are all proud of what we do. Coach Wright gets together, and we have to go out and execute.

“That shows how long we’ve been working at this point. Furman played hard against us, but we got ready to play.”

The defensive effort cannot be overemphasized, allowing only 49 rushing yards. The Paladins came into the game averaging nearly 217 per game on the ground with 320, 126, 248 and 173 yards in the first four.

RECORDS No. 11 Chattanooga (3-1 / 3-0) | No. 13 Furman (3-2 / 3-2)

SERIES Furman leads 20-30 (7-4 in the last 11)

QUOTE

“It’s a win honey. That’s the best thing about it. I don’t care how you cut it up, a win is a win.” Trainer Rusty Wright

“We have some guys there for defense. If we could ever figure out a way to make a field longer for humans, our defense would be really good. We have good defensive linemen. We have good linebackers. We have good linebackers. “Good secondary kids and if that group is locked up, as they have been for the past three weeks, if that group is locked up, that’s a really good defense. They have the chance to be very good for a long time.” Wright on holding Furman to 170 yards aggregate violation

“That was my first interception since high school.” You Boeck

Check out everything we heard on the quotes link at the top of the story.

3 NOTES TO KNOW

The Mocs and VMI top the SoCon standings at 3-0. All other teams in the league have at least two defeats in league match.

A quirk in a long series between schools, but in 50 meetings, 12 of Chattanooga’s 20 wins come home in Greenville, with only eight coming home.

The Mocs played without a junior punter Gabe boring due to COVID related issues. Freshman placekicker Skyler Wilson handled punting tasks. One snap was awkward on his own 25 and a second low with Wilson picking up with his knee down before getting the punt off so he was on his own 11. The Paladins scored nine runs on the two blunders. In between, he hit a 41-year-old who forced a fair catch.

View all additional information via the notes link at the top of the story.

3 STATS TO KNOW

Defense limited Furman to just 1.4 yards per rush with 49 yards on 34 carries. The front seven spent a lot of time in Paladins backfield with nine tackles for loss, including two sacks.

There were seven turnovers in the game with three for Chattanooga (all INTs) and four for Furman (2 INTs / 2 fumbles). You Boeck had a pick and a fumble to reach six career takeaways.

had a pick and a fumble to reach six career takeaways. The Mocs dominated the possession time with 36:37 to 23:23 for the home team. It was even more pronounced in the first 30 minutes: 21: 02-8: 58. That was aided by the Mocs turning over seven thirds chances (7/16), while Furman was held on two out of 13.

View all the numbers on the statistics link at the top of the story.

NEXT GAME Chattanooga vs. Mercer, noon | March 27 | Fans are back at Finley | Schedule 2020-21

GoMocs.com is the official website of the Chattanooga Mocs. Buy officially licensed equipment from our Online StoreThe Mocs can also be followed on their official Facebook page or on TwitterFind out how to join the Mocs Club and support over 300 student athletes by clicking here