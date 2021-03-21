The unbeaten Byron Center faces Mona Shores in the ESPN Classic-worthy regional hockey final

KALAMAZOO The coronavirus pandemic stopped Byron Center and the rest of Michigan high school semifinalists in March. Winter sports have ended on March 12, 2020.

Just over a year later, Mona Shores looked poised to stop Byron Center in the Division 2 Regional Final at Wings West, but the Bulldogs wouldn’t be turned down. They took a 3-2 win over the Sailors in a matchup that lived up to its billing.

Trailing 2-1 in entering third, Byron Center (16-0) tied the score in less than six minutes in the period, scoring the winner 3:05 on a score by sophomore Logan Nickolaus.

The Bulldogs are winners of 20 straight games dating back to last season, including a 5-1 Division 1 quarter-final victory over Reeths-Puffer, and slam their ticket for a return trip to the quarter-finals. Byron Center will face Hartland (14-2-1) at Michigan State Universitys Munn Arena on Tuesday at 6:30 pm.

I don’t know if stressful is the right word, maybe more excited (to be in this position again), said Byron Center coach Taylor Keyworth. The kids are excited to play, I’m excited to have the chance to play, and they took that opportunity and walked away with it. It’s fantastic.

Mona Shores (14-3-1) fell in the Division 2 regional championship game for the second consecutive season. Last year, the Traverse City Central Sailors lost 6-1 in Traverse City. This time they went south and gave the Bulldogs everything they wanted.

Fans cheer at the regional hockey game as Mona Shores takes on Byron Center on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at the Wings West ice rink in Kalamazoo, Michigan. (Rodney Coleman-Robinson | MLive.com) Rodney Coleman-Robinson | MLive.com

After a scoreless first period, Mona Shores came first on the board off junior Landon Taylors without an aid goal 4 minutes into the second. Byron Center replied less than three minutes later to senior Nik Schepers goal assisted by senior Trevor Davis. The Sailors took the upper hand again with 4:04 in the period, when sophomore Trent Benedict scored a power play goal on assist from junior Ty Langlois.

That lead lasted until 11:18 in third place, when Bulldogs senior Mason Breit came close to helping Nickolaus and Davis.

We had our chances. I think when it was 2-2 we hit a crossbar and they scored shortly after, so we had our chances and, you know, their goalkeeper came big there at the end, Mona Shores coach Chris Benedict said of the sophomore from Byron Center goalkeeper Carson Mackenzie, who finished with 34 saves.

We put pressure on him. He kept them in and made the saves he had to make.

Mona Shores will take on Byron Center at the Wings West Ice Rink for the Regional Final in Kalamazoo, Michigan on Saturday, March 20, 2021. (Rodney Coleman-Robinson | MLive.com)

Mackenzie’s counterpart, Mona Shores senior goalkeeper TJ Habetler, kept the Sailors in by making 33 stops.

Byron Center returned a veterans group from last years squad, which set an 18-10-1 record. The Bulldogs roster consists of 10 seniors, but also a good mix of talent.

We have a good senior group and they lead the guys in a great way and make sure everyone is on board with what they were doing and just stick with the program and it worked for us today, said Keyworth, who called Mackenzie adamant. credit Davis for his play on defense and logging a ton of minutes, calling Nickolaus quite spectacular in the third period.

Seven seniors were on Mona Shores’ roster. One of them was defender Brennan Dethloff, who died on January 18.

The Sailors responded to that tragedy, in addition to the stress of the on and off season, by gathering around each other.

I feel terrible for our boys today. They deserved a better fate. You hate seeing a 1 to (4) in the Regional Final, but that’s exactly how it happens, Benedict said, referring to the respective Michigan Power Ratings for the Bulldogs and Sailors.

It was a game that if it was on ESPN it would be on ESPN Classic. It was a fun game to play back and forth quickly. Only two great teams compete. Unfortunately, we ended up on the losing side. Nothing against our boys, probably the best game we’ve played all season.