EXAMPLE: Devils at Penguins 3.21.21





After two consecutive games at Prudential Center, with each team taking one, today’s three-game series will be decided in Pittsburgh. You can watch the game on MSG + or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Read the game announcement below and come back Sunday morning for our Pre-Game Story, videos and more.

Check out the latest team reports in our Inside the Devils Blog. >> READ MORE IN THE INSIDE THE DEVILS BLOG PITTSBURGH, PA – Be in the media for updates on Sunday morning after Coach Lindy Ruff’s availability. DEVILS (10-14-4) at PINGUINS (19-11-1) TV: MSG + at 1 p.m. ET Head-to-Head The Devils and Penguins will meet Sunday afternoon at the PPG Paints Arena for the third and final game in their three-game run. New Jersey won its first game 3-2 on Thursday, but lost 3-1 on Saturday. During the first two games, Jack Hughes Kyle Palmieri and Jesper Bratt lead the way for the devils with two points each. Jake Guentzel and Bryan Rust each have two goals and one assist to beat the Penguins. Devils Team Scope After going 2-0-1 over three games, Saturday ended that. in their last three games, with a 3-2 win against Pittsburgh. The Devils’ results are heading in the right direction, thanks in part to their improvement in special teams. New Jersey has scored a power play goal in three consecutive games, while 16 of the last 17 were killed on penalties. The Devils are in seventh place in the East Division, four points behind the Rangers with a game in hand. They also have a game in hand against the Buffalo Sabers, who are in eighth place, and are eight points ahead of them. Penguins Team Scope The Penguins had won six games in a row before dropping two in a row, including Thursday against the Devils, but got back on the winning lane on Saturday. Pittsburgh’s top scorer is the great Sidney Crosby with 31 points in 30 games. Jake Guentzel is second at the club with 30 points in 31 games. Guentzel had a goal and an assist on Saturday to extend his hot stretch to six goals in the last seven games. With 39 points, Pittsburgh is in third place in the East Division, three points ahead of fourth place Boston and three points behind second place New York Islanders. In numbers: As of February 26, the Devils have the third best penalty kill in the entire NHL with 86.1%. The only teams ahead of them are also in their division: Boston Bruins (91.4%) and New York Rangers (89.7%). During that same period of time, the team’s power play is 11.1%, which ranks 28th in the NHL. However, over their last four games, the Devils’ power play is 27.3%, ranking 10th in the NHL during that period. With 12 home wins, the Penguins are tied for the most home wins in the entire NHL. They are 12-3-0 as opposed to the 7-8-1 they are on the way. Injury update: Devils: Bastiaan (lower body), Blackwood (upper body), Hischier (frontal sinus fracture) Penguins: Blueger (lower body), Zucker (lower body), Friedman (upper body), McCann (upper body), Malkin (lower body).







