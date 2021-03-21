Cricket Australia 2021: Sheffield Shield; NSW vs Tasmania; Bowling from Jackson Bird, Tim Paine, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon





Jackson Bird has sent a reminder to the Australian selectors after blowing NSW’s star-studded top order in the final round of the Sheffield Shield in Hobart. Bird, who last played Test cricket in 2017, claimed the wickets of Daniel Hughes, Daniel Solway and Kurtis Patterson before NSW recorded a single run. The Tasmanian trapped Hughes LBW with his fourth throw, while Solway fell the same way before leaving Patterson on a penetrating throw that came back to catch the inner rim. It was picked up by Aussie Test captain Tim Paine. It was the first time that NSW had lost their first three wickets without runs in Shield’s history, dating back to 1892. Watch live coverage of The 2020/21 Marsh Sheffield Shield on Kayo. New to Kayo? Try 14 days for free> Things didn’t get much better for the Blues from then on either, with Bird snapping his fourth wicket when Nick Larkin got caught while Siddle agreed to another to stagger NSW at 5-13. It was a special morning for Bird who claimed his 300th first-class wicket during the devastating period. It was the perfect start for Tasmania who placed 333 in its first innings thanks to 87 by Paine. Wrestling Aussie spearhead Mitchell Starc recaptured some form to claim figures of 3-88 while another Test bowler, Trent Copeland also collected three scalp. Speaking after day one, Starc said he was watching his first Shield Final. I haven’t played in a Shield final yet, I love helping the guys get there and participate and hopefully be part of the group to win the Shield, Starc told cricket.com.au That was my first intention. I’ve played three formats for a long time and I feel my game plan doesn’t change too much between formats, but still Shield and Test match cricket is the highlight for me. He said he strived to be a constant on the Shield side after withdrawing from the IPL I wanted to play shield cricket as much as I could, Starc said. To manage a few little things with the body and want to play as much red ball cricket as possible with certain guys going to the IPL my intention was to be the constant on the Shield team and hopefully get a part there play as a senior head in the team. It’s been a grueling summer for most people, whether you’ve been to various hubs and bubbles or started in August, everyone gave their best. NSW currently tops the Shield Ladder with 28 points, while Tasmania is in fifth place.

