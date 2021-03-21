Flyers vs. Islanders Summary, Score, Analysis





First period Well, before the puck drop, this wasn’t an ideal situation for the Flyers. Sean Couturier was a late scratch from a lower body injury, which is not good in my professional opinion. Even missing their best center, they got off to a solid start in this game. Nothing too impressive, but they held out against what we know is a tough Islanders team. Then Travis Konecny ​​had a miserable shift, flipping the puck on what should have been a clean zone exit, then taking a penalty on the other side. This led to a bit of puck luck for the Islanders, resulting in a goal from Jean-Gabriel Pageau. Less than two minutes later and the 2-0 Islanders. Pain. Oh look, this time they went for two minutes without conceding a goal, 3-0 Islanders. What is life really like? Believe me, I’ve been trying to find something to write about between the third and fourth goal, there’s nothing there folks, nothing at all. Then to just really drive the commitment to the heart of all the people to drop the gloves and try to get their team going, it’s Oskar Lindblom. The 24-year-old cancer survivor has to drop the gloves to ignite the team. Bless this boy. Thankfully, the team woke up somewhat after the fight, and Joel Farabee seemingly the only one who knows what to do in a 2v1 of this team, one shredded by Sorokin to make it 4-1 Islanders as we hit the second period. Second period So much for the whole thing, maybe the fight will shake up the team thing, am I right? Carter Hart made some huge saves this period to keep the game close, but man, that’s about as impressive as an attacking period. The Islanders are a great defensive team, but at some point they just have to overcome that. Make your own happiness, make life hell for them anyway, DO SOMETHING, EVERYTHING. Erik Gustafsson (who should be right in the lineup above Shayne Gostisbehere) pulled a penalty and hey, they actually got some good chances on the power play. But since it’s this Flyers team, nothing has come of it. Farabee and van Riemsdyk did a lot of good, and even Nolan Patrick was very lucky at a deflection, but it wasn’t enough. Still 4-1 on the way to the last 20 minutes. Third period The islanders scored two more goals because this team has no idea how to play defensively or hockey. 6-1 Islanders win, I repeat, hurt.

