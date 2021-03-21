Arsenal youngster full of praise for the far-sighted Arteta





Arsenal have somewhat revived their season after the miserable start they had earlier. One of the main reasons behind their change of fortune is the rise of the young Emile Smith Rowe. The Gunners qualified for the last eight of the Europa League despite a 1-0 loss to Olympiacos. That result came after a victory in the North London derby after five games. Recent form has taken Mikel Arteta’s side to the top half of the Premier League (PL) table and given them an outside chance to crawl to the European places for next season. Smith Rowe believes the Gunners are “destined for great things” under Arteta. Smith Rowe praised the Spaniard’s tactics Daily mail: The manager’s tactics are also great. It’s the little details. He will tell us how certain moments will play out, how the opposition will react to certain moves we make, and it will happen just as he said it. When you see little things like that working, you realize how experienced he is and how much of a top manager he really is. “ Read more: Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta makes a statement about Aubameyang Smith Rowe is one of the many young talents to emerge from the Arsenal academy. In what has been his breakthrough season, the 20-year-old has already provided four assists in 13 PL games. He is full of praise for his teammate and fellow academician Bukayo Saka, who may have been the best Arsenal player this season. Smith Rowe confirms the good friendship of the duo on the field and their competitive position. We push each other every day. Were so close to the field. We were so competitive even in the little things like table tennis and in the gym. We know each other inside and out. I feel it really shows on the field and we just want to keep going, he claimed. Read more: Arteta relieved as unstable Arsenal qualified for Europe quarters Arsenal have another London derby against the high-flying West Ham this weekend. Arteta hopes that the young and dynamic duo Saka and Smith Rowe can become a real asset in the near future and live up to their potential.

