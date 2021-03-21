March Madness scores: Saturday schedule, NCAA tournament results

Day 1 of the 2021 Men’s NCAA Tournament is on the books, and it featured only the ninth No. 15 seed to defeat a No. 2, the only Indiana-based team in the tournament to lose, Rutgers and Oregon State won the first NCAA of their tournament games schedule since the 1980s and more. Since the remaining 16 games of the first round have been settled, what will Day 2 bring?

Sports illustrated keeps this space up to date with all the action, starting with Colorado-Georgetown and ending with Oregon-VCU. Check back here for capsules from all 16 games, as the field is cut in half to set up the round of 32 (the full schedule for the day is below).

Results Saturday:

No. 5 Colorado 96, No. 12 Georgetown 73

The Buffaloes caught fire and never waited for an attack from the Hoyas to open Saturday’s action. Colorado easily knocked out Georgetown’s disrupted attempt thanks to a ridiculous day of shooting, with the team going 60.7% of the field, 64% of three and 85.7% of the free-throw line. Jabari Walker came off the bench to tap all five of his shots from the deep end, finishing with a game-high 24, while point guard McKinley Wright IV deftly added 12 points and 13 assists. The Hoyas had few answers defensively for a Buffs team rolling into the second round.Molly Geary

No. 4 Florida State 64, No. 14 UNC Greensboro 53

The Seminoles were never behind on this, but it was rarely comfortable for FSU thanks to a stingy defense effort from UNCG. The Spartans scored just seven points in the first 13 minutes of the game, shooting only 32% of the field for the game, but found a way to stay with just three with four minutes to go. How? UNC Greensboro forced 15 turnovers to slow the Florida state attack, and Keyshaun Langley’s five made threes provided the offensive spark the Spartans needed. But in the end, UNCG just couldn’t get enough shots, missed a few critical free throws in the final minutes, and struggled to stop the Seminoles on the brink. FSU continues with Colorado on Monday.Kevin Sweeney

No. 3 Kansas 93, No. 14 Eastern Washington 84

EWU set the internet on fire in the first half with a 9–0 run to start the game thanks to a hot shot from the deep, but couldn’t get enough stops to stop the upset. Eagles protagonist Tanner Groves may look like some sort of Mountain Man, but he rocked the Jayhawks the entire game, finishing with 35 points – the highest number a player has scored in the tournament to date. But Kansas lit up the scoreboard in the second half, scoring 55 runs and beating EWU 17 in the second half. Marcus Garrett led the way with 23 for the Jayhawks, but getting 22 from David McCormack was huge, especially considering he only rejoined the team yesterday after leaving home due to COVID-19 protocols.KS

No. 8 LSU 76, No. 9 St. Bonaventure 61

Both teams got off to a tough offensive start to this game, with the Tigers eventually stepping in and building a lead they didn’t want to give up. LSU freshman Cameron Thomas showed why he is one of college basketball’s top pure scorers by dropping 27 points, while three of his teammates scored double doubles as the Tigers punished the Bonnies on the boards. St Bonaventure played mostly with only a six-man rotation and was hampered by the Tigers defense and was never seriously threatened in the second half. It was a tough day for Bonnies star Kyle Lofton, who made just three of his 18 tries from the field.MG

No. 1 Michigan 82, No. 16 Texas Southern 66

The Wolverines frontcourt had its way with the Tigers, with Hunter Dickinson scoring 16 on 6-for-7 shooting and Brandon Johns Jr. 11 added to complement a productive day by point guard Mike Smith. This one was not as close as the final score indicates, with Michigan leading with a whopping 24 in the second half, before Texas Southern, led by Michael Weathers, tightened it up late. The Wolverines’ win means there won’t be a No. 1 upset against No. 16 this year, but a talented LSU squad awaits Michigan in what will surely be one of the most watched games of Monday’s second round .MG

No. 5 Creighton 63, No. 12 UC Santa Barbara 62

This was incredibly tight throughout the game. Cold shooting by UCSB allowed Creighton to extend the lead to 10 early in the second half, but the Gauchos simply refused to leave. A run of 10–0 capped by a JaQuori McLaughlin jumper gave UCSB the first lead since the first half at 50–49, and the game was rarely a single possession match from then on. The Gauchos led one with 33 seconds to go and seemed to have the stop they needed defensively, but Creighton’s big man Christian Bishop pulled in a massive offensive rebound and got fouled. Just a 57% free throw shooter, Bishop calmly sunk both. On the other hand, Santa Barbara’s big Amadou Sow had a great look, but the layup rolled away with two seconds to go and the Bluejays survived.KS

No. 2 Alabama 68, No. 15 Iona 55

Rick Pitino’s Gaels scared the Crimson Tide and conducted a competitive game for 30 minutes as they threatened to become the second No. 15 seed to turn the men’s bracket upside down, but in the end, the swarming Bama defense was too much. Timely baskets of Herbert Jones and Jahvon Quinerly along the stretch helped the Tide pull out of Iona’s upset, despite Alabama’s unusually sub-par day three (31.1%) and 14 sales. Alabama played a third game in a row without guard Joshua Primo, who sprained his MCL in the SEC tournament.MG

No. 6 USC 72, No. 11 Drake 56

It was the Evan Mobley show at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, with the Trojans’ 7-footer putting together a 17-point, 11-rebound, three-block line and playing a tough defense to put the Bulldogs away and an afternoon window of chalk. Joseph Yesufu tried his best to keep Drake in by scoring 26 of their 56 runs and taking six threes, but he got little help elsewhere when the Bulldogs’ stay in Indy came to an end. USC will go up against Kansas on Monday.

No. Oregon vs. No. 10 VCU – CANCELED

The first forfeiture of the men’s NCAA tournament came Saturday night, as VCU had to withdraw hours before the scheduled game against Oregon due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests in the past 48 hours. The ducks advance to the round of 32.

No. 2 Iowa 86, No. 15 Grand Canyon 74

The Hawkeyes were never seriously threatened by a Grand Canyon team that first appeared at NCAA tournaments. While the antelopes hung hard on the glass and inside, Iowa’s 10 triples were too many for a GCU team that doesn’t have the offensive firepower to answer. Luka Garza did his thing, amassing 24 points and six rebounds in his return to the NCAA tournament. Joe Wieskamp, ​​Keegan Murray and Jordan Bohannon all scored double digits for Iowa, which is moving to Oregon.

No. 13 Ohio 62, No. 4 Virginia 58

A trendy, upset choice blossomed when the Bobcats defeated the defending national champions in the Assembly Hall. The game was played at Virginia pace, a grind-it-out half-court affair. But the Cavs couldn’t take advantage, as they went 10:08 without a field goal in a drought in the second half, scoring only two runs in that stretch. And while they were hampered for most of the game, Ohio benefited from an extended run of 17-2 led by Jason Preston and Ben Vander Plas during that period. Preston posted nearly a triple double, with 11 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists for the Bobcats. Vander Plas added 17, including nine straight Bobcat points in the closing minutes. A date with Creighton awaits Ohio.KS

No. 10 Maryland 64, No. 7 UConn 54

A frigid first-half shooting eventually brought down the Huskies, who grabbed 18 rebounds in the first 20 minutes, but made only 11 of their first 44 shots from the field in the face of a solid Terrapins defense. Maryland limited UConn star James Bouknight to 6-for-16 shooting and 15 points, while Terps guard Eric Ayala dropped 23 and Aaron Wiggins added 14. The underpowered Terrapins line-up turned out to create tough match-ups on defense for the Huskies, whose late comeback attempt never got into one possession.MG

No. 8 Oklahoma 72, No. 9 Missouri 68

The Sooners’ late game execution was far from perfect, but they held on to knock off Missouri without second-best goalscorer De’Vion Harmon (COVID-19 protocols). The trio of Austin Reaves, Brady Manek and Elijah Harkless scored 58 of OU’s 72 points, and no other Sooner scored more than one field goal in the game. Still, that was just enough for a small Oklahoma squad to get past a Missouri team that entered the tournament after losing six of its last nine games. The game was tight all the time, but a late 7-0 run by the Sooners proved just enough to withstand Mizzou’s late attack.KS

No. 1 Gonzaga 98, No. 16 Norfolk State 55

It looks like Gonzaga is still good. The Bulldogs fired on all cylinders to begin their quest to become the first undefeated men’s national champion since Indiana in 1975-76 with an absolute dominant display, nearly doubling the number of MEAC champions. By the second half, the game turned into one personal dunk competition for the Bulldogs, as the Zags put the highlight reel game after playing with the highlight reel in a game that was never very close. Gonzaga will advance to a second round game against Oklahoma, which was eliminated in Missouri on Saturday.KS

No. 11 UCLA 73, No. 6 BYU 62

A team from the First Four has won at least one additional competition in the Big Dance every year, all but one since its inception in 2011. That trend continued with UCLA’s impressive victory over BYU. The Bruins, who needed a victory over Michigan State on Thursday to earn a spot in this game, were never left behind in this game. Kentucky’s transfer Johnny Juzang continued his great game after suffering an ankle injury he sustained late in the win over MSU. He threw in 25 points to lead all the goalscorers and looked no worse for wear and tear in the process. Meanwhile, UCLA blocked a BYU attack that came into the top 30 nationally in offensive efficiency per KenPom, keeping the Cougars at their lowest point total since December 1. –KS

