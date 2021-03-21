Hard to Swallow: Boyce bounces back after a horror run

Cameron Boyce was driving home down the highway after a day out on the Gold Coast with his daughter Bonnie, the two-year-old who was happily sitting in the backseat, when his chest started to hurt.

Boyce suddenly felt terribly ill. Gripping pain in his chest radiated down his arms and a feeling of pins and needles had reached his fingers, now wrapped tightly around the handlebars with white knuckles.

He broke out in a cold sweat, and memories of both his father’s and grandfather’s heart attacks – twice – competed with thoughts for his daughter’s safety for prominence in his mind, a growing panic that struck.

It was only a few weeks before the start of KFC BBL | 10, in which the 31-year-old eagerly wanted to play a key role in the Melbourne Renegades as the senior slow bowler and handy low-order bat. But at this point, cricket was the furthest thing he thought about. Unfortunately for the Boyce family, this would be just the beginning of a shitty summer.

Boyce was able to pull off the freeway safely and call his wife, Ashleigh, who was pregnant with their second child. Realizing he was just around the corner from Princess Alexandra Hospital, strapped on as best he could and drove straight to the front door of the emergency department. He fumbled to get little Bonnie out of her car seat, carried his daughter to the hospital, and handed her to a nurse while the staff rushed him to connect him to the monitoring equipment.

Over the next four days in the hospital, he underwent a series of tests, with his family history being a major concern for doctors. But every test turned out to be clear. There had been no cardiac arrest. In fact, the ticker of the professional athlete who was still in his prime, and someone who mastered his craft enough to play international cricket, was in perfect health.

Discharged from the hospital with no clear indication of what had happened, he was haunted by guilt over a series of ‘what ifs’ kept him awake at night.

“What really hurt me was that I felt how dangerous my daughter was in the car with me, on the highway. Even when I entered the hospital, I had to give her to a nurse. happened to me, it would have happened to my daughter too, “Boyce tells cricket.com.au.

Cameron Boyce and daughter Bonnie // Instagram

Worse was to come. Boyce was soon back in the hospital when those same symptoms returned just a few days later.

“I had all the tests you could do,” he says. “I’ve had so many scans, I can’t even imagine how many blood tests I’ve taken in the last four months, stress tests, an ultrasound, a CAT scan of my heart, X-rays, been on the EKG, anything you can think of . ”

But as the doctors’ judgment kept coming back that his heart was healthy, what should have been good news gave rise to a new set of problems: anxiety, self-doubt, and depression creeping in.

“Every test I got came back and said I was 100 percent fit. One test led to another test and it started to really play on me mentally because obviously I had had all these tests and everything came back fine”, Boyce says. .

“I started sitting there and just thought, ‘What the hell is going on? Am I making this stuff up? Is there anything else going on?’ and all that kind of thing.

Obviously there was a lot of anxiety around, knowing something was going on in there, but not what.

“I won’t lie, there were a few days early where I really struggled.”

All this with the BBL getting closer, and Boyce remained desperate to adjust to the Renegades. He had kept the club informed of his problems, and they had made it clear that his health was the priority, but the leggie’s deep affinity with the ‘Gades’ had determined him to influence the field.

Boyce managed to land just enough net sessions to convince himself he could still contribute, and made arrangements to connect with the Renegades squad in Tasmania for the BBL | 10’s seasonally opening Hobart hub. After kissing Ashleigh and Bonnie goodbye, he left for Brisbane Airport and checked in for the flight.

“I had my bags checked in and went through security and I remember there was a huge line-up. And then I started feeling like a real scammer again. To go here, I have to call the Renegades. “

Boyce was again rushed to hospital. Again, it underwent a series of tests and checks. Again, the verdict was that his heart was right.

As they now developed progressively worse reflux, doctors began to focus on Boyce’s digestive system. An endoscopy was followed by an esophageal manometry – a very uncomfortable procedure in which a tube is inserted through the nose and all the way down the throat into the stomach. No anesthetic is used and the patient regularly sips water while measuring the internal pressure.

“It’s awful to even talk about it right now,” Boyce said.

But in the end, doctors looked in the right area and an answer to his medical problems began to take shape.

“They found that there was some damage to my esophagus and stomach. I had what they call esophageal spasms,” he says.

“Once we realized there was some stuff going on in my esophagus, I think it was a little reassuring because then I was like, ‘Well, there is something now that has caused me all this pain. “

Relieved to clarify, his condition was, first, not a figment of his imagination and, second, not immediately life-threatening, and he hoped he had reached a turning point.

Instead, more frustrations ensued, and his mental health gained momentum as he struggled to get his symptoms under control as the BBL show went on without him.

“There was a lot of doubt there, things like if I increased my heart rate, I would feel bad again, so how could I train? It was all the strangers, that period of being at home, stuck in a hole. You didn’t want the door go out because you don’t want anything to go wrong, ‘he says.

And I hated being away from the group and not being part of the Big Bash for the first time in a long time. identity, and was Big Bash for the past eight seasons, plus 12 years of state cricket.

“ When I was leading to the BBL I was bowling through Grade cricket really well and I just felt really comfortable with where I was. To do something like that at the time, it really kicked me in the guts, it really nailed me.

“To miss and have to watch the TV and not be a part of it was really, really hard for me to deal with.

“I felt like I had been a constant player for the team for the past two years, my overs through the middle had been pretty solid. To watch our team struggle and be really inconsistent … it was just hard to see and not feel, bad that I wasn’t there.

“I feel like I could really have made a difference, just a little experience and calmness in those middle overs.”

In the midst of this time, Boyce reached out to the Renegades’ replacement leg spinner, Peter Hatzoglou, who had been plucked from club cricket and put in the spotlight, to offer some advice and talk about leg spin bowling. With Hatzoglou performing very well in his first season, it meant he was at least able to make a small impact, albeit from a distance.

Boyce initially tried to make plans to join the Renegades when the club came to the Gold Coast. But he had lost 7 kg in just a few weeks, his competitive fitness had evaporated, and insecurity about his health proved incompatible with the strict bio-safety protocols the BBL had put in place this season.

To add to his stress, his family moved to a new home. On their first night, two-year-old Bonnie fell terribly into a trap, and Boyce found himself rushed to hospital again.

“It was a very bad fall and she had to go to hospital for surgery, get her teeth out and have a surgical repair of her lip,” he recalls. ‘It was pretty awful to see us and shake us up a bit. One after the other. ‘

It was the last straw. Boyce put aside his wistful hopes of returning to the Big Bash, admitting that he wasn’t where he needed to be mentally to support his pregnant wife, recovering daughter, and himself.

“As much as something physical happened to me – and I was a bit of a con man – the mental side of things was paramount,” he adds.

“I try to deal with that and admit, ‘I’m struggling a bit here’ … I never thought I would be in that position.

“I had never seen anything like it.

“You know, I’ve always been a pretty healthy guy and all of a sudden I got hit with this … It was all just really bad timing.”

Boyce reached out to Moises Henriques, who has been a leading advocate in highlighting the mental health challenges facing professional cricketers in Australia, including his own battles.

“Moey was really good,” he says. He said what he found was, just be as honest as possible and explain everything and tell who you want to tell it to, but also make sure you get the help you need.

“It was a big step for me to determine that something was going on and say, ‘Well, shit, I have to fix this’.

“I’m not ashamed to say that I was struggling a bit mentally. I just realized I had to raise my hand and say, ‘I’m not here’ and the support was tremendous.”

Boyce is committed to changing his way of thinking – and his diet – and getting professional help, and he feels he is on the road to recovery and is slowly returning to his old self.

Cycling and golfing with his twin brother Chris has started again and he has started a business course with a view to life after cricket. He set an important personal milestone as he got everything free to return to cricket and played for Valley in their last two games of the summer at Brisbane Premier Cricket.

Best of all, he made the most of his first summer home with Bonnie, who has recovered from her fall and is a stay-at-home dad. The family will grow up to four with Bonnie’s little brother or sister arriving in the coming weeks.

Boyce lives in the moment, a renewed appreciation for what he has, and looks forward to returning the ‘Gades’ for BBL next summer | 11, where he still has a year to spend on his contract.

“Missing this season and going through all of that, I definitely feel like I owe them a little bit,” he says. “They have been so great to me and my family and have made sure we have everything we need, not just this year but the years since I came from Hobart.

“I want to make it up to you and come back next year to help the young group that we have get to a place where we deserve to be, and that’s taking part in every game.

“I’ve been looking for my soul a lot in recent months. But hopefully I’m on the right track now and in line for next season.”

If you or someone you know needs support, please visit https://www.beyondblue.org.au/