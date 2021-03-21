Sports
‘A good day for us’: Auburn football holds open training at JHS
American football
By: Jeff Shearer
AUBURN, Ala. With abundant sunshine and blue skies overhead, about 3,500 Auburn fans entered Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday to watch football practice, their first chance to see the Tigers under the freshman head coach. Bryan Harsin
Kids in No. 34 jerseys, Auburn University students, football fans, old season ticket holders, all united by their love of Auburn football and the opportunity to return to a place that has been the source of so many fond memories.
“Our boys were thrilled,” said Harsin. “I think that environment we created today and having the fans here was pretty cool for our boys. All the fans who came here appreciated that they spent their Saturday with us.”
To inform fans of the training schedule, Auburn football chief Brad Larrondo served as emcee and hype man, using the public address system to flag key plays.
“Have a good day today,” said Harsin. “Our boys enjoyed it. This was good for us. There was no spring training last spring. These boys have prepared very well to come out here and find out.”
Dr. Todd Johnson and his wife came from Bluffton, South Carolina this weekend to visit their daughter, an Auburn University senior in her final semester.
“It’s nice to return to a sense of normalcy,” said Johnson, who earned his MBA in health care from Auburn University’s Harbert College of Business. “We just wanted to come out and enjoy the day. It’s been a tough year for everyone, but I think it’s the beginning of the light at the end of the tunnel.”
A few rows behind the Johnsons sat a quartet of Auburn female students watching the Tigers do individual exercises and team exercises.
“We love Auburn football and it’s a beautiful day,” said Nicole Stacey, a major in rehabilitation and disability studies. “We thought it would be a good opportunity to come back here and see what the team is like next year. They look good. It’s good to see our new coaching staff doing well.”
Seated a dozen rows from Pat Dye Field on the west side, former Tiger Trovon Reed said Harsin via Zoom phone calls motivated him to visit in person with Auburn’s new coach.
“Come and see Coach Harsin run things,” said Reed, an aspiring coach who played in the NFL for four seasons after helping Auburn win two SEC championships from 2010-14. “We talked about it, but now I can see it with my eyes. I love it so far.
“I think we have some good guys ready to play in his system. I’m looking for a successful season. I know he and all of his coaches are. It’s going to be a great year.”
“I’ll bleed orange and blue until the day I die. After I sat down and talked to Coach Harsin, I’m Team Harsin. I’ve got these guys back and I know they’ve got mine for the rest of my life. life. life. “
After Auburn’s workout, the third installment of the Tigers’ spring, Harsin said the team would watch the video and make corrections, then meet again Saturday night for a team movie.
“As a player you want to perform,” he said. “You should want to do every practice. I appreciate the fans being here. It’s a good day for us, the excitement to get the idea that football is coming back, we’re going to play, we all hope we have a full stadium.”
“Everyone on our staff, all new coaches, we’re all happy to be here. We haven’t really had a chance to express that properly so this was an opportunity to show some gratitude for living in Auburn and were part of this program. “
Jeff Shearer is a Senior Writer at AuburnTigers.com. Follow him on Twitter: @jeff_shearer
