



San Jose, California The San Jose state tennis team continued their winning streak on Saturday but needed the effort of everyone to beat Saint Mary’s 4-3 at the Spartan Tennis Complex and improve to 7-0 this year. The Spartans lost the doubles, however Savannah transmitter and Tamara Culibrk managed to win at # 1 in doubles 7-5. Needing four singles wins to keep the winning streak alive, San José State then went down 2-0 Alba Pedrero Galindo. Placeholder image lost in straight sets to # 17 Mariia Kozyreva 6-0, 6-4. Irena Muradyan then got the first Spartan run with a 6-2, 6-2, victory in third place. Lara Marco Mas won 7-5, 6-1 to level the match at 2-2. Saint Mary’s took a 3-2 lead in a hard-fought match in the five position as Raquel Villan Pereira lost 7-6 (3), 6-4. That left Sendar and Rosalina Youseva on the track to take the Spartan victory. Sendar won in two sets with 7-6 (2) and 6-3 to level the match with 3-3. Youseva, who played in second position, was eliminated 6-0 in the first set, but fought back to win 6-4 and for a third set and won 6-3 to give San José State the victory and maintain the unbeaten season. “I think we came out slowly in doubles and it showed. The seniors win at # 1 was good, and they will be a lot more consistent,” said Spartan head coach. Chad Skorupka “When we went into singles we were down and then went out early in many of the games. The depth of this team showed again today. If someone isn’t playing well, there’s someone next to them who picks it up and competes hard. 2 , and winning at # 6 and # 2 was big for us. “ This was the Spartans’ first victory over the Gaels since April 8, 2003, when they won 4-3 in a game very similar to this one. The Spartans had lost six directly to the Gaels. San José State will continue at home next week with games against Wyoming on Friday the 26thth and Colorado State on Sunday, 28thBoth matches start at noon at the Spartan Tennis Complex. Saint Mary’s vs. San Jose State

03/20/2021 in San Jose, CA

(Spartan tennis complex) San Jose State 4, Saint Mary’s 3 Singles competition 1. Mariia Kozyreva (SMC) defeats. PEDRERO GALINDO, Alba (SJSU) 6-0, 6-4

2. YOUSEVA, Rozalina (SJSU) beats. Jordan Harris (SMC) 0-6, 6-4, 6-3

3. MURADYAN, Irena (SJSU) def. Danielle McIntyre (SMC) 6-2, 6-2

4. MARCO MAS, Lara (SJSU) def. Gabriela Tevez (SMC) 7-5, 6-1

5. Jocelyn Massey (SMC) def. VILLAN PEREIRA, Raquel (SJSU) 7-6 (7-3), 6-4

6. SENDAR, Savannah (SJSU) def. Aubane Ville (SMC) 7-6 (7-2), 6-3 Doubles competition 1. SENDAR, Savannah / CULIBRK, Tamara (SJSU) def. Mariia Kozyreva / Danielle McIntyre (SMC) 7-5

2. Jocelyn Massey / Aubane Ville (SMC) defeats. PEDRERO GALINDO, Alba / MARCO MAS, Lara (SJSU) 6-0

3. Jordan Harris / Liesl Pieters (SMC) defeated. YOUSEVA, Rozalina / MURADYAN, Irena (SJSU) 7-5 Records: Saint Mary’s 2-4; State of San Jose 7-0

Order of Arrival: Doubles (2,3,1); Singles (1,3,4,5,6,2)







