Yashdi, Sanjeev, Pragati, Veshnavi posts wins for the national table tennis championship

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Para National Table Tennis Championship is jointly organized by the Indian Table Tennis Federation, Para Table Tennis Promotion Association India and Madhya Pradesh Table Tennis Association here in Abhay Khel Prashal, on Saturday. Exciting league matches of different groups were played. In the men’s singles Yashdi Apasi B defeated Yashish Daggar (Haryana) 3-0, Ashok Kumar Pal (Maharashtra) defeated Dhruv (Gujarat) 3-1 and Sanjeev (Karnataka) defeated Ramesh (Delhi) 3-1, Mahesh Babu ( Telangana) defeated Kalluppa Atil (Karnataka) 3-1, Ram Singh (Delhi) defeated Jaya Vignesh (Tamil Nadu) 3-2, Sudipta Kumar (Delhi) defeated Sanjeev Makwana (Gujarat) 3-0, Piyush Mane (Gujarat) defeated Chandiram (Haryana) 3-0, Harshvardhan (Karnataka) defeated Shakti Kumar (Bihar) 3-0, Kunal Arora (UP) defeated Prakhar Sharma (Karnataka) 3-0, Balachandra Hegde (Karnataka) defeated Basappa S (Karnataka) 3-0 , Ravi Yadav (Haryana) defeated Sunil Bhai Yadav (Gujarat) 30, Ramakrishna S (Karnataka) defeated Dhamane Dhankar (UP) 30, Vishwa Vijay Tambe (Maharashtra) defeated Ashu Chawla (Punjab) 30, Bijendra Singh (UP) defeated Monu Ram (Bengal) 30, Om Lotlakar (Maharashtra) defeated Pratik Anand. (Bihar) 3-0, Yogesh Chauhan (Delhi) defeated Gajanand Sharma (Rajasthan) 3-0, Dutta Prasad Chagale (Maharashtra) defeated Anuj Bindra (Jammu Kashmir) 3-0 in their respective groups. In Women’s Singles Veshnavi (Maharashtra) defeated Ujwala (Maharashtra) 3-0, Poonam (Chandigarh) defeated Bhavika (Gujarat) 3-1, Urmila Pal (Maharashtra) defeated Ujwala (Maharashtra) 3-2, Bhavika (Gujarat) defeated Urmila (Maharashtra) 3-1, Pragati Kesarwani (UP) defeated Dhwani Shah (Gujarat) 3-1, Priyanka Sharma (Delhi) defeated Sarla Solanki (Gujarat) 3-0, Sarala Solanki (Gujarat) defeated Prachi Pandey (UP) 3 -0, Ravi Baby Sahana (Tamil Nadu) defeated Padma D 3-1, Mayawash (Karnataka) defeated Padma Dhala Makwana (Gujarat) 30, Bharti Ben Sandhya (Gujarat) defeated Charanjit Kaur (Delhi) 30, Mikita Kaur (Delhi) defeated Apurva Chauhan (Haryana) 30, Neelam Marula (Delhi) defeated Devyani Valhe (MP) 31. The event was inaugurated by Colonel Anuj Bindra, who lost his leg fighting terrorists. Chief Financial Officer of the Indian table tennis federation BK Bava chaired the position. Om Soni, Vice President of TTFI attended as a special guest. Jayesh Acharya, secretary of Para Table Tennis Promotion Association, Pramod Gangarade, international player Bhavina Patel and Gaurav Patel were also present on this occasion. The program was led by Nilesh Ved, while a vote of thanks was presented by Amit Kotia.

