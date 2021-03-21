Football back in Clear Creek County





Dozens of people have spent a few hours every day shoveling nearly three feet of snow off the field this week.

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. When it comes to football, there are opponents to prepare for and others who literally fall from the sky. “It’s wet and tough,” said Clear Creek High School footballer Campbell Houston. “I think we’ve got nearly four inches here.” Spring football season kicked off Saturday for schools around the state who had to postpone it due to COVID-19. As players in Clear Creek County prepared for their first-ever home game at their new stadium, Mother Nature had a different plan. Snow was not the challenge the Clear Creek High School Golddiggers set out to face as they prepared for the game. The season was supposed to start last year, but the pandemic pushed it into spring, just in time for a historic blizzard. “It didn’t melt, so we have some people here with shovels and were cleaning it up,” said Houston. “Fifteen minutes ago I was practicing and playing plays to get our defense ready. Just making sure we were ready to go tomorrow. Now I was clearing the field to make sure we were ready. to go.” For most of the past week, dozens of volunteers from around the community have been out on the field for hours shoveling the turf. It was the only way the school could play their first home game in the new stadium. “If everyone here didn’t help, the teachers, the students, everyone, we wouldn’t be able to play,” said Houston. “Just having the community here and having my friends and my teachers and everyone here, it’s great. It’s really great.” Liz Houston is Campbells’ mom. She helped organize an army of volunteers to create the field. She wanted her son and his teammates to play the game they’d been waiting for. ‘Why am I out here? My son is a senior, ”Liz Houston said Friday night as she shoveled the field. “It’s a really profound moment, especially everything everyone has been through in the past year.” In a snow-covered field you will find people like Chris Gould. “I’m tired of shoveling,” Gould joked, holding a shovel. “I’m the principal here at Clear Creek Middle and High School.” He took the job last year, the same week the state was shut down due to the virus. He didn’t think job creation would be part of the title. RELATED: Students at Clear Creek Schools offered COVID-19 tests twice a week “Nothing has happened this year that feels like it was in my contract,” said Gould. With less than 24 hours to go, volunteers cleared the field of snow. Football came back to Clear Creek County. On Saturday afternoon, the school hosted the first football game since the start of the pandemic. Capacity was limited to 170 fans and everyone had to wear masks. “I have a smile under this mask. It’s a tired smile from a lot of shoveling, but it’s a smile,” said Gould on Saturday as he watched the game. “This required a tremendous effort from the community.” RELATED: Help is coming in rural counties with vaccinations, as more doses are shipped After hours of shoveling, the field is finally ready for the opponent the team has prepared for. To be able to watch the first game of her sons senior season, all that back pain was worth it. “We’ve already commented on how beautiful the field looks. It looks like it’s framed in this beautiful white frame,” said Liz Houston. ‘He plays great. He loves it. ‘ Clear Creek High School eventually lost the soccer game to Manual High School on Saturday, but when you consider what the community went through to play the game, that’s a win too. “The glory of it is that it wasn’t just one, two or six people,” said Gould. “It was a whole community that came together to make it happen.” SUGGESTED VIDEOS Latest from 9NEWS

