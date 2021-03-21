LETU Notebook: Tennis, Baseball, Softball, Volleyball News | ETVarsity

The LeTourneau University men’s tennis team convincingly defeated Howard Payne 9-0 to start the two-game home weekend.
The YellowJackets (6-2) went through the doubles. Nathan Schmidt and Rodrigo Vazquez Chairez defeated Micah Hunter and Hunter Green 8-4, at number 1 in doubles. In second place, Miles Grubbs and Jonah McGinty defeated Dominic Denardo and Dakota Anderson 8-7 (7-0). John Lewis and Jeffrey Gollady defeated Ashton Stevens and Landon Ferree 8-1 at number 3.
LETU led, 3-0, after pairs.
Schmidt defeated Hunter 6-0, 6-1 in the No. 1 singles flight. Gavin Meyer defeated Stevens 6-3, 6-4, at number 2. Golladay dropped the opening set to Denardo, 7-6 (7-4), before winning 6-2, 10-7 on number 3 singles. In fourth position, Grubbs defeated Green 6-1, 6-1. McGinty defeated Ferree 6-3, 6-2 at number 5. At number 6, freshman Camp Stevens beat Anderson 6-2, 7-6 (7-3).
It was Stevens’ first game of the year.
The LeTourneau University women’s tennis team defeated Howard Payne University 9-0.
The YellowJackets won every flight for their first sweep of the season.
LeTourneaus Sierra Giesen Linssen and Julia Miller were the first to enter the winning column, beating Blair Ballard and Katelynn Lovel 8-4 at number 2 in doubles. Brandy Weems and Amber Van Duyn were next to finish, beating Trinity Johnson and Danielle Sanchez 8-7 (7-5) in third position. Bailey Deatherage and Summer Apostalo finished the doubles sweep, beating Lexie Nave and Zoe Sprayberry 8-7 (7-4) to number 1 in the doubles.
LETU took an impressive 3-0 lead in singles.
Deatherage defeated Nave 6-2, 6-1, at number 1 in singles. In second place, Giesen Linssen defeated Sprayberry 6-1, 6-2. Apostalo captured the third victory in singles, beating Lovel 6-1, 6-2 at number 3 in singles. Weems defeated Ballard 7-5, 6-1 in the No. 4 slot. At number 5, Mimi defeated Samdi Johnson 6-2 and won by retirement in the second set. Van Duyn defeated Sanchez 6-1, 6-2, at No. 6 singles.
The jackets improved to 2-6 in the season.
Volley-ballThe LeTourneau University volleyball team fell in two games against the American Southwest Conference East Division-leading University of Texas at Dallas Friday, 25-20, 25-20, 27-25 and 25-21, 25-16, 25-21, 25 -14.
LeTourneau is the first team to win a set this season on the No. 6 ranked comets.
In the first game, the YellowJackets (10-4, 7-4 American Southwest Conference) finished with 30 kills and 18 attacking errors. The comets (11-0, 11-0 ASC) were a total of 42 kills and 20 attack fouls. LETU hit .095, while UT Dallas had an attack speed of .154.
Kianna Crow finished with nine kills and 13 digs, while Madison Denega finished with eight kills, eight digs, and two blocks. Natalie Connelly scored four kills, two blocks and two serving aces. Samantha Winkel had 17 assists and six digs, while Natalie Davenport had 10 assists and nine digs. Camryn Hill collected four murders and two blocks. Allison Smith had three murders and three blocks. Skylar Fowler ended up with two kills and a block, while Courtney Edge had 12 digs.
In the second game, the comets held LETU with an attack rate of 0.095. UT Dallas reported 58 murders, compared to the YellowJackets 34.
Crow finished with eleven kills, 16 digs, and a career-high with three serving aces. Kylie Cobb achieved a total of eight kills and 23 graves in his career. Hill had a career with four kills and three blocks. Winkel finished with 16 assists and six digs, while Davenport finished with 15 assists, eight digs and a serve ace. Edge finished with 14 excavations. Fowler had four kills and two blocks, while Smith had four kills and a block. Connelly had two murders and four blocks.
The YellowJackets will play in a few games in Belhaven on Thursday.
BasketballThe ABILENE LeTourneau University baseball team dropped the opening game of a three-game streak, 5-4, on McMurry Friday.
The YellowJackets (5-10, 3-4 American Southwest Conference) put two runs on the board in the first inning to jump to the early lead. Bryce Brueggemeyer scored the first point. Weston McKinley had an RBI-double to the left to make it 2-0.
McMurry (2-9, 1-6) came alongside in the third via Nick Hamels with a runscoring single from the right. The War Hawks took a two-run lead in the fifth off Ryan Potter’s two-run homer. McMurry moved another cross to the left in the sixth on Hamel’s single to make it 5-2.
Brueggemeyer hit a triple with two outs to the left in the top of the seventh to narrow the gap to 5-4. But the Jackets were unable to get a runner on base in their last two at-bats, and the War Hawks held up.
McKinley was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Dane Jones was 2-for-5 with two runs scored. Brueggemeyer was 1-for-4 with three RBI. Noah Arellano was 1-for-4 and scored twice. Cody Stanley, Lane Williams and Ethan Wood each had hits.
Potter and Hamel each had two hits and two RBI.
SoftballThe LeTourneau University softball team lost both games to a doubleheader by McMurry Friday, 8-4 and 9-5.
The YellowJackets (4-6, 3-5 American Southwest Conference) will host the War Hawks (9-4, 5-3) in the final game of the three-game series, 12 PM Saturday.
Emilee Anderson was 3-for-3 and scored twice. Ethel Warren was 1-for-3 with two RBI. Haley Claterbaugh was 1-for-2 with an RBI. Hana Bonner and Ashley Crawford each had hits.
In the nightcap, the War Hawks scored six runs in the fourth to jump forward again, 7-4. Kelsey Aharts homered to the left to make it 9-4.
Torres doubled in a run in the seventh, but the YellowJackets were unable to transfer another run.
Alysa Torres was 3-for-4 with three RBI. Claterbaugh was 2-for-3. Mickenzie Murry was 2-for-2 with a walk. Lauren Wilking was 2-for-3. Callie Poore, Katelyn Trombley, Anderson, Warren and Hunter Handley each had one hit. Warren and Murry each had stolen bases.
Ahart was 2-for-3 with a double, one homerun and five RBI, and Jessica Truax had two hits and one RBI for the War Hawks.