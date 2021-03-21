2021 NCAA Mens Hockey Tournament Watch: Who Will Participate in the Tournament?

Well, all the games have been played and now it’s time for a decision. In a normal year, we would know for sure which 16 teams will play in this year’s NCAA tournament and even have a pretty good idea of ​​who would play where. But this year was anything but normal. With the final decision being made by a tournament committee this year rather than being based purely on a mathematical computer rankings, there is still a lot to discuss.

We can say with certainty that these six teams will be in the field when the bracket is announced on Sunday night, having won their respective auto bid at the conference:

Atlantic Hockey: American International

Big Ten: Minnesota

ECAC: St. Lawrence

Hockey East: UMass

NCHC: North Dakota

WCHA: Lake Superior State

We can also make a fairly reasonable estimate of teams that are nearly guaranteed, based on their tournament CVs, to be selected as big bids. My list of those teams would include, in no particular order:

Boston College, Wisconsin, Minnesota State, Michigan, Boston University, St. Cloud State, Minnesota Duluth

That’s good for 13 of the 16 available places in the tournament. The big question is which three teams will claim the three remaining big bids to fill the tournament field?

There are probably 9 teams competing for those three spots. They contain:

Notre Dame of the Big Ten, Quinnipiac of ECAC, Providence, UConn and UMass Lowell of Hockey East, Denver and Omaha of NCHC, Bemidji State and Bowling Green of WCHA

How do you even start separating these teams? I honestly have no idea and don’t envy the job of the group of people who have to do it. The silver lining, if you want to call it that, is that, frankly, none of these teams have been particularly strong for their inclusion in the tournament, so it will be hard for whoever is left out to be too saddened by it. process. .

If I had to search them and pick three, this is how I’d go …

An important note before we get into this: ANY GAME THAT OVERTIME IS BASICALLY A TIENo doubt there will be a lot of confusion about this, as it is a rather stupid rule. But the Rules Committee, at the request of the coaches, voted this summer that every game won in a 3-on-3 extra time would count as 55% of a win for the winning team and 45% of a win for the losing team. . This can lead to big differences between what a team record looks like and what it will look like to the committee.

First, I think Quinnipiac is probably safe. Some people would probably have them in the above category under safe general bidding. I’m not that convinced. Their only two quality wins were against American International, which might have been a marginal team had they not won the AHA. But I think their joining the conference could work in Quinnipiacs’ favor. Personally, I don’t think the number of teams selected from each conference should play a role in decision-making. The NCAA Tournament manual supports me on this. But I think it’s kind of human to think about it, and I feel like the committee could go that way. Taking a second team from the ECAC Even if they ended the year with just three teams still standing, two of which were not goodwill, is probably much more palatable than reaching the fourth or fifth team from some of the other conferences, especially when those teams are relatively uninspired.

When Quinnipiac arrives, there are two more spots left. I think the best way to go from here is to rank the teams within each conference as there is at least data to do that. And again I think evenness will be key. Nothing is impossible, but with so much unknown I would be very surprised if the last two toss-ups both went in favor of the same conference.

So let’s eliminate some teams like that:

Hockey East: Providence, UConn, UMass Lowell

All three were packed together in the RPI, so there isn’t much. It’s so close that I can look up to make up my mind.

You can probably start by crossing UConn. The Huskies went 1-4 in the 3-on-3 OT, so their record is actually a lot better than it looks. But they shared their season series with Providence, including the latter, which could unfortunately and unfairly play too much of a role, losing to UMass Lowell once in regulation and once in OT.

There was only one meeting between Providence and UMass Lowell this season, and it came early. Providence defeated Lowell 4-2 in mid-December. It’s thin to keep going, but since neither team stands out with more quality wins than the other, it might be what we should use.

I will take Providence out of the three.

NCHC: Denver or Omaha

This is where there is the potential for most of the controversy. Check out the standings and you’ll see Omahas’ record at 14-10-1 and Denvers at 10-13-1. Should be an easy decision. But remember what I said about 3-on-3 OT wins that count as near-draws. Removes regular season OT games from the equation and Omahas ‘record becomes 10-10-1 while Denvers’ record becomes 10-11-1. Much closer.

The computer rankings put Omaha back for Denver, and Denvers lost to North Dakota in the NCHC semi-finals. But it’s a razor-thin margin, and with less data than usual to go through, it’s so close that I put off putting it off against each other.

Denver and Omaha met five times during the season, with Denver winning three, Omaha winning one, and Omaha one basically getting a draw in OT.

If it were up to me, I’ll take Denver. But I’m not sure that’s the direction the committee will actually take. Right or wrong, the optics of taking a team with a record under .500, even if the rule banning that was put on hiatus this year, isn’t great. Also, UNO’s associate athletic director and longtime coach Mike Kemp chairs the committee, which, despite what everyone says, all the evidence points to a team’s odds not being hurt.

WCHA: Bemidji State of Bowling Green

RPI likes Bowling Green because they were really able to play some games outside of the conference and Robert Morris, who had a good track record in AHA, and Quinnipiac, who had a great record in the zombie ECAC, defeated.

Bemidji States’ argument is that they won the head-to-head series with two wins, one OT win and one loss, and they have some really qualitative wins over Minnesota State. The committee doesn’t necessarily look at it, but the KRACH computer rankings love Bemidji State.

Again, I have to put off head to head, as well as the overwhelming sense that recency bias will play a role here. I will take the state of Bemidji.

All of that leaves us with Notre Dame, Providence, Omaha and Bemidji State fighting for the last two spots with no real way of comparing them aside from your own personal feelings about the power of each conference.

My first choice from that group would be Omaha. The NCHC doesn’t put four teams into the national tournament every year, but they do quite regularly. Admittedly, there is an argument to be made that this is not a normal year and you can only judge based on what a team did, not what you assume they would have done if they had played non-conference games. But I can’t think of a better way to do it.

That leaves the last spot. If I go through how I think the committee will decide it, we have nine Western teams and six Eastern teams in our field so far. There is an east / west geographic rivalry in college hockey that goes back to the very first NCAA tournament ever played, and since there is no way to sort it out mathematically this year, I think the committee will try as best it can balance. That means Providence will get the final offer to make it a 9/7 split.

So that’s our projected field:

American International (AQ), Boston College, Boston University, Lake Superior State (AQ), Massachusetts (AQ), Michigan, Minnesota, Minnesota Duluth, Minnesota State, North Dakota (AQ), Omaha, Providence, Quinnipiac, St. Cloud State , St. Lawrence (AQ), Wisconsin

Then try to make an effort to sow and where each team can end up.